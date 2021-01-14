General Crop Farming Industry Trends Include Use Of Microbe-Enhanced Seeds To Boost Crop Production

General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Implementing microbe-enhanced seeds boosts crop production and increases profitability in the global farming market with their ability to produce crops in drought conditions. The microbes function similarly to beneficial bacteria in the human intestine and are found on the surface of the plant and in plant tissue. This treatment for cotton seeds utilizes beneficial microbes that live in plants to produce a cotton plant without genetic modification. The microbe-enhanced cotton developed by Indigo agriculture is already implemented on 50,000 acres spread across five different states in the southern part of the USA. Monsanto is another agriculture company which has released many microbial products.

The global general crop farming market size is expected to grow from $306.49 billion in 2020 to $323.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $401.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The regions covered in the general crop farming market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. As per TBRC’s general crop farming market report, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global general crop farming market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2020. Eastern Europe was the second largest region accounting for 16% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global general crop farming market.

