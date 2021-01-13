Bay-Bay Water's Purified Distilled Water Safe for Nasal Irrigation of Babies

A new, revolutionary company has made it easier than ever before for parents to provide purified distilled water for babies which is safe for nasal irrigation.

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bay-Bay Water announced today that its purified distilled water is safe for nasal irrigation of babies.

“In addition to its regular use, purified distilled water can also be used for nasal irrigation of babies,” said Osmay Gonzalez, spokesperson of the company. “Use Bay-Bay Water's purified distilled water with any nasal rinse that contains the mix of sodium chloride and sodium bicarbonate.”

Osmay went on to explain that its purified distilled water for babies, which is available on Amazon and the purified water in BPA-free and phosphate-free bottles in 12-bottle and 24-bottle (https://www.walmart.com/ip/Water-24-Formula-Infant-Bottles-Fluoride-Phosphate-Pack-Distilled-Mineral-No-oz-Use-16-9-Purified-Everyday-Baby-Drinking-Babies-BPA-Overload-Bay-Bay-/351103920) packs are available on Walmart’s online store, is comfortable and smooth-flowing saline nasal irrigation soothing, non-burning and non-stinging.

“Distilled water is the purest form of drinking water on the planet,” said Osmay before adding, “The purifying process occurs by boiling water into vapor and condensing it back into a liquid form. It is recommended for parents to use distilled water when mixing baby formula and cereals, to avoid an unhealthy intake of minerals.”

Osmay explained that a baby's digestive tract is sensitive and delicate, which is why babies need to drink clean, pure, and freshwater.

“Carrying around large water jugs, however, can be impractical and inconvenient, especially if you are always on the go,” Osmay stressed, before adding, “Giving your baby ordinary mineral water is also not the best idea, as it can load your infant's stomach with too many minerals.”

A mineral overload, according to Osmay, can cause unwanted stomach issues, such as diarrhea, and the hardening of organs and tissues.

Osmay went on to point out that its distilled water goes through a multi-step purification process that eliminates impurities, minerals, fluoride, phosphates, and other substances that can irritate a baby's digestive tract.

In addition, impurities are taken out by a one-micron water filter. The filtered water gets boiled into vapor, which is condensed back to liquid form in the distiller. It then gets passed through a UV filter before getting filled into the bottles. To maintain its freshness and quality, the water is properly sealed and stored in temperature-controlled silos.

Osmay went on to reiterate that its distilling process is carefully monitored and far above average.

“Only filtered water enters the distiller, and following the distilling process, it is stored in temperature-controlled silos until it is ready for ozone treatment and packaging. Typically, water is purified by one of three processes: reverse osmosis, distillation, and de-ionization. Bay-Bay relies on the distillation process, which involved boiling, condensing, and steaming to provide the purest result.”

