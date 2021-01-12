(Subscription required) While many groups are pressuring Newsom, several factors will limit his choices. For one, the attorney general must be a member of the California State Bar. But the attorney general doesn’t need to be an active member of the bar.
You just read:
Newsom is pressured to appoint a woman or minority as AG
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.