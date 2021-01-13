Global Blood Cell Separation Market – Rising incidence of cancer is encouraging further research in the field, Advances in computer techniques etc. driving market growth - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market is driven by the increasing use of cell separation in cancer research. In addition, the rising focus on personalized medicine is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cell separation market. The increasing use of cell separation in cancer research will be one of the major drivers in the global market.



The global blood cell separation market is estimated to be US$ 28.4 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.2%.

The report "Global Blood Cell Separation Market, By Product (Consumables, and Instruments), By Cell Type (Human, and Animal), By Technique (Centrifugation, Surface Marker, and Filtration), By End-Users (Research Laboratories & Institutes, Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories, and Cell Banks), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In November 2020, MicroMedicine Inc a life sciences technology company launched its patented automated, microfluidics based technology at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting.

In May 2019, Akadeum Life Sciences launched seven new products at Immunology 2019 Conference in San Diego based on microbubble technology, which uses buoyancy to gently separate cells of interest within the tube.

Analyst View:

Increasing government funding for cell based research

Researchers utilize isolated cells to understand their biology and develop new cell therapies and other cell-based treatments. Various government bodies across the globe have increased their support for the growth of such research activities, owing to its importance. In addition, NIH funding for the development of cell therapies has increased significantly over the last few years. This, in turn, is stimulating the demand for equipment, media, reagents, and accessories used in cell isolation research. Advanced cell isolation products deliver improved separation of biological molecules including proteins, nucleic acids, chromatin, and protein complexes for subsequent analysis. Thus, the demand for these products is mounting, which is expected to support the cell isolation/cell separation market growth during the forecast period.

Growing cell separation technique industry

Increasing demand for personalized medicine is another major factor propelling the industry growth. Personalized medicine is a type of medical therapy in which the treatment is customized for an individual patient. The cell separation techniques can be used in personalized medicine for early detection of disease, selection of appropriate treatment, and determining the prognosis of the therapy.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Blood Cell Separation Market”, By Product (Consumables, and Instruments), By Cell Type (Human, and Animal), By Technique (Centrifugation, Surface Marker, and Filtration), By End-Users (Research Laboratories & Institutes, Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories, and Cell Banks), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global blood cell separation market is estimated to be US$ 28.4 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, cell type, technique, end-user and region.

Depending upon product, the consumables segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising investment in research & development by biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies is a key factor boosting the segment growth.

In terms of cell type, human type segment is reported to have a major revenue share of the cell isolation market. The growing focus on cancer & human stem cell research; and wide application of isolated human cells in research, biopharmaceuticals development, and clinical trials are the major factors contributing to its highest share.

By technique, the target market is segmented into centrifugation, surface marker, and filtration. The centrifugation segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to the extensive application of this technique by research laboratories, academic institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and cell banks.

On the basis of end-users this market is segmented into Research Laboratories & Institutes, Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories, and Cell Banks The research laboratories and institutes dominated the market in 2018 due to increased cancer and stem cells research. Also, the support of government for cell-based research propels the segment growth.

By region, North America dominated the market globally in 2018. The well-developed research infrastructure and the presence of global biotechnology companies in North America have fueled the regional market. Moreover, the presence of advanced technology and large focus on drug discovery in this region drives the sector growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global blood cell separation market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Inc., Terumo BCT, GE Healthcare, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

