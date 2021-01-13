eXp Realty Named One of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work; eXp Founder and CEO Listed on Swanepoel Power 200 List

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty , one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), has been named by Glassdoor as one of the Best Places to Work in 2021 for a fourth consecutive year as part of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards . eXp Realty is among 100 U.S. companies to receive the honor in the large business category.

The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 13th year, is based solely on the input of employees who rate their satisfaction about their employer and key workplace factors – including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. Currently on Glassdoor, eXp Realty has an overall rating of 4.7 out of five stars. According to reviews on Glassdoor, 94% of employees would recommend eXp Realty to a friend and employees rank the company’s diversity and inclusion 4.8 out of five stars.

“To be named once as a Glassdoor Best Places to Work is an honor, but to be included on the list four consecutive years tells us we’re doing something right,” said eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing. “We’ve made a commitment to build a brand with a positive company culture that helps our employees and agents succeed at the highest level possible. eXp Realty has experienced tremendous growth over the last year, and throughout we have kept our focus on the power that fuels our success: our people.”

In other news today, eXp World Holdings CEO, Chairman and Founder Glenn Sanford and Gesing were both named to the Swanepoel Power 200 list for leading eXp’s solid growth trajectory. The Swanepoel 200, now in its eighth year, ranks leaders, executives and entrepreneurs from all sectors of the residential real estate brokerage industry.

“Jason and I are humbled to be included on the Swanepoel Power list again this year among so many incredible visionaries in real estate,” said Sanford. “It is a testament to eXp’s innovative model and our tremendous agents and staff who have driven our growth. Together we have created a positive company culture that has led to our placement on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list year after year. Because of our company culture, we’re in a great position to take on this next phase of growth.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, eXp Commercial, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 42,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal and France and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com/ .

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com