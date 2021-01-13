Woman Unbreakable Hosts Inaugural Virtual Empowerment Summit ‘Wholistically You’ to Inspire Women Nationwide
Powerhouse speakers include “The Big Ask” Author Lucinda Cross, Mess In A Bottle Founder Khalilah Wright, Actress Raval Davis
Our mission is to offer a catalytic experience that provides women with practical strategies, resources, and genuine support that they need to make real and lasting changes in their lives”UNITED STATES , January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic speakers and influencers from the mental health, wellness, media, and financial industries will take the virtual stage at the Woman Unbreakable debut summit, Wholistically You, Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 10 a.m.
— Kim J Roberts-Henderson
The transformative event is curated and created, especially with women in mind, designed to address the spiritual, emotional, intellectual, financial, physical, vocational, and social dimensions that contribute to overall wellness. Attendees can expect to experience powerful sessions led by 20+ amazing Black women, including Content Contributor for xoNecole Shonda Brown, Emmy Nominated Makeup Artist Tenelle Veira, Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion for L’Oréal USA, Cecilia Nelson-Hurt and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Robyn Gobin who are experts in their field to help participants reset, restart, and refocus for the new year.
“Our mission is to offer a catalytic experience that provides women with practical strategies, resources, and genuine support that they need to make real and lasting changes in their lives,” said Kim Roberts-Henderson, founder of Woman Unbreakable.
Wholistically You is a virtual experience that will empower, equip, and elevate women. For more information about the Wholistically You Summit tickets, please visit: https://womanunbreakable.com/wholisticallyyou
ABOUT WOMAN UNBREAKABLE
Woman Unbreakable is a movement to dismantle the broken woman narrative and strengthen the resilient woman’s story. It is no secret that internal and external experiences help shape and mold women. What we think we become. If you view your life through a broken lens, you cannot effectively fulfill your purpose in life. Though we may stretch, though we may bend, we never break. Founder Kim Roberts is a licensed therapist, transformational life coach, and speaker on a mission to be a catalyst of change in your life.
Keshia Grinnell
Woman Unbreakable
+1 305-791-1216
email us here