Governor's Budget Recommendations for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 are Available

The Governor's Budget Recommendations for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 are now available. The work of the Reynolds/Gregg administration is focused on the following priorities:

Iowa's Resilient Economy

Putting Students First

Creating Universal Broadband Access

Confronting Iowa's Child Care Crisis

Expanding Housing Opportunities

Innovating Iowa's Workforce

Reinvigorating the Iowa Agriculture Economy

Ensuring Strong, Safe Communities

Improving Access to Quality Health Care

The Budget and Program is designed to make progress toward achievement of these priorities as well as provide recommendations for State government.

The Budget in Brief and Budget Book can be accessed by clicking the links provided below. Documents containing the Governor's budget recommendations for specific agencies can be found on the Agency Budget Book page.