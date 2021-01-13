HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 12, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

114 COVID-19 Cases and Four Deaths Reported Today

DOH reports 144 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 10, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 83 19,389 Hawai‘i 4 2,030 Maui 21 1,331 Kaua‘i 0 167 Moloka‘i 0 25 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 6 579 Total Cases 114 23,627 Deaths 0 309

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/11/21 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-8, O‘ahu-115, Kaua’i‘-1

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported 107 inmate test results, eight (8) of which were positive, 98 negative and one (1) was inconclusive. There are eight (8) hospitalized HCF inmates. Additionally, 56 more HCF inmates have recovered increasing the total recovered to 433. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports 39 negative inmate test results. OCCC and other facilities that experienced outbreaks, including Waiawa Correctional Facility and the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona, are clear of all active positive inmate cases. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

7,242 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 7,242 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,115 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,517 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

