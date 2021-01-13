HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 12, 2021
Department of Health:
https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/
114 COVID-19 Cases and Four Deaths Reported Today
DOH reports 144 new cases of coronavirus today.
This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 10, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|83
|19,389
|Hawai‘i
|4
|2,030
|Maui
|21
|1,331
|Kaua‘i
|0
|167
|Moloka‘i
|0
|25
|Lānaʻi
|0
|106
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|6
|579
|Total Cases
|114
|23,627
|Deaths
|0
|309
Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/11/21 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-8, O‘ahu-115, Kaua’i‘-1
Department of Public Safety:
Inmate and Staff Testing Continues
The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported 107 inmate test results, eight (8) of which were positive, 98 negative and one (1) was inconclusive. There are eight (8) hospitalized HCF inmates. Additionally, 56 more HCF inmates have recovered increasing the total recovered to 433. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports 39 negative inmate test results. OCCC and other facilities that experienced outbreaks, including Waiawa Correctional Facility and the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona, are clear of all active positive inmate cases. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:
http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
7,242 Passengers Arrive on Monday
Yesterday, a total of 7,242 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,115 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,517 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.
To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/
Helpful Resources
Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:
The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:
https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/
Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/
FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/
Email: [email protected]
Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII
COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:
https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/
Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332
COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):
https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/
Safe Travels Digital Platform:
https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/
Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:
https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/
Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting
Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine
Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov
To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]
Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel
Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311
City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org
COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine
Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]
Media Contact:
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center
(808) 636-8194