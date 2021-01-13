Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,456 in the last 365 days.

HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 12, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

114 COVID-19 Cases and Four Deaths Reported Today

DOH reports 144 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 10, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)
O‘ahu 83 19,389
Hawai‘i 4 2,030
Maui 21 1,331
Kaua‘i 0 167
Moloka‘i 0 25
Lānaʻi 0 106
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 6 579
Total Cases 114 23,627
Deaths    0 309

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/11/21 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-8, O‘ahu-115, Kaua’i‘-1

Department of Public Safety:

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported 107 inmate test results, eight (8) of which were positive, 98 negative and one (1) was inconclusive. There are eight (8) hospitalized HCF inmates. Additionally, 56 more HCF inmates have recovered increasing the total recovered to 433. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports 39 negative inmate test results. OCCC and other facilities that experienced outbreaks, including Waiawa Correctional Facility and the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona, are clear of all active positive inmate cases. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

7,242 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 7,242 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,115 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,517 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/ 

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/ 

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c  To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]  

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194 

[email protected]

You just read:

HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 12, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.