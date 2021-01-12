South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, has the ‘utmost confidence in its safety and effectiveness’

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 12, 2021

Click here to access video of Dr. Bell receiving her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (courtesy of Prisma Health).

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this morning – keeping her word that when it was her turn, she’d ‘gladly’ do her part by rolling up her sleeve and get vaccinated.

Her hope is that others will follow suit in an act of unity against the disease and quickly schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine once it’s their turn.

“We the have the opportunity to stop the ongoing devastation that COVID-19 has wreaked on our community,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “It is all of our responsibility to do everything we can to protect ourselves and those we love from this deadly disease. By sharing with others that I am receiving the vaccine today, I hope that more South Carolinians will continue to step up and do their part by getting vaccinated.”

DHEC continues to seek partnerships with independent medical practices, pharmacies, DHEC locations and other sites to ensure people include in Phase 1a who want to get the shot are able to do so.

“I have the utmost confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. Bell said. “However, until there is enough vaccine for all of us and enough people get vaccinated, we must continue to take actions we know work. That includes wearing our masks, maintaining physical distance, avoiding large gatherings, and washing our hands frequently.”

For the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.