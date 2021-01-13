New Webinar from Advice Chaser, “Investments and Taxes in Retirement,” Covers Strategies to Ease Your Tax Burden
The webinar focuses on how to invest for retirement, how to minimize your tax burden, and how to protect your spouse’s finances if something happens to you.
Dave’s presentation offers retirement tools and knowledge that are applicable, no matter what your current financial status is. His strategy is to start planning with taxes and retirement in mind.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, January 14th, Advice Chaser will be hosting a lunch hour webinar on the topic “Investments and Taxes in Retirement.” The webinar will be focused on how to invest for retirement, how to minimize your tax burden, and how to protect your spouse’s finances if something happens to you. You can register for the webinar here.
— Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser, a financial concierge service, is hosting the webinar. The webinar will feature Dave Zaegal, who is both a CPA and a CFP, as the guest speaker. In addition to having a background in auditing and accounting, he also has several decades of his own successful investing experience. He will walk through what you need to know now to make sure you retire successfully. In this presentation, he will cover:
>>The amount of money you’ll need to retire with your desired lifestyle
>>How taxes will impact your spouse if you’re gone
>>What kinds of steps you can take to minimize your tax burden
>>What you can do with your investments after you retire
>>How your taxes will be affected by Social Security and insurance
>>How to make smart investments now for a more secure financial future
“Dave’s presentation offers retirement tools and knowledge that are applicable, no matter what your current financial status is. His strategy is to start planning with taxes and retirement in mind. This mindset is a perfect fit with Advice Chaser’s goal of helping everyone achieve financial success,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.
To find a financial advisor who can help you plan for success with Social Security, book a free consultation here.
About Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.
Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here.
Hannah Chudleigh
Advice Chaser
+1 208-346-3099
hannahchudleigh@advicechaser.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn