Paramount Physiotherapy Adds Specialty Service : Vestibular Rehabilitation & Concussion Treatment
One of the Only Clinics in Peel -Paramount Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic Specializing in Vestibular Rehabilitation and Concussions.BRAMPTON, ON, CANADA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic specializes in Vestibular Rehabilitation and Concussions. Vestibular Rehabilitation involves the treatment of dizziness and balance problems often caused by disturbances in the inner ear via a specific, exercise-based program. Common symptoms include but are not limited to: Dizziness, Vertigo, Nausea, and lack of balance.
Our individualized treatment approach aims too assess the vestibular, neurological, and balance systems, and the cervical spine. Infrared goggles are used to evaluate fine motor movements of the eye, such as nystagmus. Treatment plans include: positional maneuvers, retraining of normal balance systems using specific exercises, treatment of cervical spine dysfunction, and education on positions, movements, environmental conditions to minimize degree of symptoms and/or avoid recurrent exacerbations.
“Understanding and treating vestibular rehabilitation is imperative to an individual’s overall quality of life. Balance is a skill that synchronizes numerous systems in the body, and exercise supports these systems working together in a corresponding manner. Vestibular rehabilitation uses exercise to address dizziness and equilibrium impairments.” - Marco De Palma-Registered Physiotherapist HonBSc Kinesiology, MscPT
Concussions occur as the result of mild head trauma, from a fall or a blow to the body that causes the head to move rapidly back and forth. The force of impact causes the brain to bump into the skull, causing bruising. The symptoms include feeling dizzy, disoriented, confused, uncoordinated and more. It doesn’t matter what sport you play—if there’s contact, there’s the potential for concussion.
Concussion testing and baseline testing will aid in determining the extent of injuries sustained. Baseline testing is actually performed before any athletic activities, to determine the general cognitive state of an individual. This test measures many of the same cognitive processes as a post-concussion symptom test, to create a profile of the athlete for comparison. Baseline testing measures reaction time, memory and recall, speed of mental processing and more. Baseline testing is fundamental in showing the severity of concussion symptoms in each individual suffering from one.
“After a concussion, recovery is paramount. Symptoms can last for weeks if not given proper attention by a qualified professional. The brain needs to rest and heal under professional supervision, to ensure symptoms fade and normal cognitive function is restored. Our goal is to facilitate proper recovery and long-term healing, to help people avoid conditions such as memory loss, vertigo, nerve pain and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).” - - Mike Postic- Hon.B.Sc., M.Sc.PT, MCISc (Manipulative Therapy), FCAMPT, Physiotherapist, Founder and Owner
Paramount Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic is dedicated to providing the general public with physical therapy interventions with an emphasis on manual therapy. Our treatment approach incorporates education, exercise, manual therapy, modalities and acupuncture, in order to effectively and efficiently reintegrate individuals into sport and regular activities of daily life.
