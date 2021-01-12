For Immediate Release: Jan. 12, 2021

Contact: Mike Kelley, 573-751-2173

Senator Bill White Files Resolution Asking Congress to Call a Convention of States to Amend the U.S. Constitution

Jefferson City — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, filed the first Senate Concurrent Resolution of the 101st General Assembly to modify provisions under Article V of the United States Constitution. Senate Concurrent Resolution 1 asks the United States Congress to call a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution, giving states the authority to repeal a federal rule, regulation, statute, executive order or federal court ruling based on those actions, when two-thirds of state legislatures agree to the repeal.

“In light of the current events occurring throughout our country, I believe it is imperative that individual states invoke their right to amend the Constitution when the federal government encroaches on states’ rights and violates the 9th and 10th amendments,” explained Sen. White. “Our country’s foundation is based upon a system of checks and balances. This is an attempt to restore the balance between states and the federal government which has been continually eroded since the passage of the 17th amendment.”

Article V of the United States Constitution states that two-thirds of states must agree to a resolution to call the convention, and once it is called, three-fourths of states must ratify the proposed amendment in order for it to take effect.

