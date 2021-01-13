HAITHAM AMIN, THE AUTHORITATIVE PRINCIPAL ATTORNEY OF AMIN LAW, INTERVIEWED ON THE DOTCOM MAGAZINE ENTREPRENEUR SERIES

DotCom Magazine "The Zoom Interview Issue" Haitham Amin, Principal Attorney, Amin Law, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAITHAM AMIN , THE AUTHORITATIVE AND INFLUENTIAL PRINCIPAL ATTORNEY OF AMIN LAW , INTERVIEWED ON THE DOTCOM MAGAZINE ENTREPRENEUR SPOTLIGHT SHOWHaitham Amin, Principal attorney of Amin Law has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.Haitham Amin, Principal attorney of Amin Law, joins other leading professionals, CEO’s. Founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview. Haitham Amin discusses new initiatives at Amin Law, what makes the firm different from its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Haitham Amin joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Haitham Amin was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone can learn from Haitham’s leadership position in the legal profession. Having a great leader like Haitham on the show was a great experience for our team. Haitham Amin is a very impressive force in the legal field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how Haitham Amin has become a leader in the San Francisco bay area law space. A great interview!”DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with professionals, news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

