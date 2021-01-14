Talent AI solution SniperAI by Recruitment Smart Now integrated with SAP Fieldglass and available on SAP app center

SniperAI available on SAP app center

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By integrating with the SAP® Fieldglass®Contingent Workforce Management solution, the SniperAI extension from Recruitment Smart Technologies rationalizes time to hire , cost to hire and reduces bias for contingent workforce management

Recruitment Smart Technologies today announced that its SniperAI extension for SAP® Fieldglass®solutions is now available for trial and online purchase on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The SniperAI extension integrates with the SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management solution and rationalizes time to hire and cost to hire for contingent workers.

SniperAI helps automate and digitize company’s external workforce lifecycle. It utilizes emerging technology like machinelearning to match CVs and job specifications at speed and with improved accuracy, helping reduce the time to hire and cost to hire.

An HR platform that automates the end-to-end talent supply chain for organizations to effectively and efficiently find, qualify and hire talent, SniperAI integrates with the SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management solution to fulfill external talent requisition.

SniperAI helps businesses that use SAP Fieldglass solutions with:

1. Emerging technology that matches CVs and job specs

2. Minimise unconscious bias by utilising blind hiring functionality

3. Reducing time spent on resume scanning by 53%

4. Reducing sourcing costs by 37%

5. Reducing the initial screening funnel by 60%

6. Automating manual talent procurement processes

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,600 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

Recruitment Smart Technologies is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it has access to tools, training, resources and benefits that partners need to deliver the solutions and services customers demand. The SAP PartnerEdge program supports partners to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Recruitment Smart Technologies

Recruitment Smart is a B2B SAAS Deeptech HR platform. We automate the end-to-end talent supply chain process for organizations to effectively find, qualify and hire the best talent before their competitors.

