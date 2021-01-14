REPUBLIC URBAN PROPERTIES EXPANDS LIVERMORE ART INSTALLATION WITH ADDITIONAL TRI-VALLEY ARTISTS
FIRST EVER COVID SAFE ART EXPO CONTINUES WITH MORE ARTISTS
Art is so important, now more than ever... We thought, until we open our shops and businesses at Republic Square over the coming year, why not use our empty storefronts creatively?”LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a hectic yet strange holiday season, it’s time to slow down and smell the oil paints.
— Michael R. Van Every
Following a successful December showing, Republic Urban Properties, the real estate development company behind Livermore’s newest retail destination, Republic Square at Livermore, has extended the COVID-safe Art Walk and Expo, giving local artists an additional month to display and sell their work.
The show, which will now run through mid-February, was expanded to an additional building at Republic Square at Livermore to accommodate works by more than 50 professional Bay Area artists (up from 38 artists in December). The creations are displayed inside the empty storefronts at the shopping center which is slated to open in 2021. All works are for sale. Artists’ contact information is displayed. Interested viewers can reach out directly regarding purchase and payment.
The exhibit is open to the public and features works by many Tri-Valley artists. Themes vary from landscapes to abstracts and three-dimensional fine handcrafts. Viewers can purchase a range of media including acrylic and oil fine art paintings, glass, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry and photography.
Republic Urban Properties West Coast president Michael R. Van Every, a long-time supporter of the arts, said extending and expanding the show was an easy call. “Art is so important, now more than ever. It inspires positivity and is a means of self-expression. We thought, until we open our shops and businesses at Republic Square over the coming year, why not use our empty storefronts creatively? The expo motivates artists to create, and gives viewers a chance to slow down, momentarily forget their to-do lists and soak in a cultural experience.”
Livermore Arts visual arts manager Anne Giancola, who is curating the show, said those involved are grateful to Van Every for the extension. “With galleries and museums closed due to the pandemic, it’s been a tough year for artists to exhibit their work. Republic Square at Livermore is in a great location. Parking is easy; it’s a super safe way for people to take a short walk and maintain a safe distance while viewing the art. Additionally, we’re bringing in new artists on a rolling basis so the exhibit will always be fresh.”
Usha Shukla, a Pleasanton artist who specializes in large abstract oil and acrylic paintings, was thrilled to jump on the opportunity. A recipient of the 2020 Alameda Country Arts Leadership award, Shukla said artists will get exposure and the possibility to make sales, but even more valuable is the opportunity to bond with others during a period of isolation. “When someone buys and loves your art, you make a connection, and that connection is very pure and emotional. My collectors become my friends. I hope more such venues will open up for artists and viewers.”
Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner recommends this contactless outing for Bay Area residents and urges diligence. “The art exhibit at Republic Square is an excellent opportunity for the artists of the Tri-Valley area to showcase the beautiful artwork produced here. We encourage the public to come by and see the artwork in the windows from the sidewalks – a creative way to see art and still practice Covid-safe precautions. It is especially important in these times to social distance, wear masks and stay safe,” he said.
Republic Urban Properties is the West Coast Division of the Republic Family of Companies, known for developing quality real estate throughout the United States, from land development and historic adaptive reuse to shopping malls. Republic Square at Livermore contains five restaurant buildings, two quick service retail buildings and one retail building. Adjacent to the San Francisco Premium Outlets and two Republic-owned hotels, the property is located in the epicenter of the Tri-Valley area, whose total population has grown by more than 20% since 2001.
WHEN: January 14, 2021 - February 18, 2021
WHERE:
Republic Square at Livermore
4705-4729 Livermore Outlets Dr.
Livermore, CA 94551
INTERVIEWS:
Melissa Durkin, VP of Development, Republic Urban Properties
Anne Giancola, Visual Arts Manager, Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (978) 852- 6333
MEDIA CONTACT:
Terry Downing, PRxDigital
(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.com
About The Republic Family of Companies:
Over the last 40 years the Republic Family of Companies has developed 27,000,000 square feet of real estate (across all categories - multi-family, office, hotel, retail, and institutional) representing an investment at cost of over $7 billion. It currently has more than $2 billion of new projects under construction and development in the Washington, DC SMSA, San Jose/San Francisco area, and the Southeast - among the top five commercial and residential markets in the country.
Republic has executed over 35 private/public sector projects and is now working on a number of multi-hundred million-dollar projects in major cities around the U.S. and has millions of square feet in its development pipeline. These developments include, among others, the development of a wide range of signature and monumental commercial properties, including the completed Washington Harbour, Market Square, Republic Square I and II, the Ronald Reagan Building (over 3 million square feet) on Pennsylvania Avenue, the country’s second largest building (developed by principals of Republic) and the Portals, a 3MM square foot project, including the Mandarin Hotel in Greater Washington, D.C with an aggregate market value in excess of $2 billion. Republic is also presently acquiring and developing over 1,000 units per annum of multifamily projects in the Washington, DC SMSA, the Mid-Atlantic area, and the Southeast part of the United States with plans to accelerate development over the coming year.
Recently completed construction projects include the Portals V residential building adjacent to the Mandarin Hotel in downtown Washington, DC (2019). This monumental signature luxury 380-unit rental apartment project (550,000 square feet) looks over the Jefferson Memorial, with views of the Potomac River, the National Mall, Arlington Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial, and the U.S. Capitol. Estimated project costs are $230 million.
Republic's financial capacity is deep, and the company has enjoyed relationships representing billions of dollars with major lenders, such as insurance companies, pension funds, private equity firms and real estate investment trusts (REITS).
