New rom-com inspired novel "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" explores the mysterious nature of love

The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico by Mike Meier, Book Cover

Awards for the Screenplay, The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico by Mike Meier

Book Cover, The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico by Mike Meier

The book "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" is based on the multiple award-winning screenplay, now available on Amazon as eBook and Paperback.

The book is really about the enigmatic things in life that we don’t fully understand, most of all love.”
— Mike Meier, author of "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico"
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the grandson of a traveling magician and fortuneteller, perhaps magic is in author Mike Meier’s blood. In his latest novel, Mike Meier explores the mystery surrounding love, enchantment and magical spells. He says, “The book is really about the enigmatic things in life that we don’t fully understand, most of all love.”

In The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico, the year is 1929, shortly before the Great Depression, and principal character Rose is living in New York unhappily married to a lawyer for the mob. Suffering from early onset arthritis, Rose’s doctor prescribes a hot spring treatment. Rose, accompanied by her widowed friend Alice, travels to Mexico where the two women meet and hook up with two young beaus. Rose and Alice spend their days soaking up the heady pleasure of the warm sun and company until the day Rose’s jealous husband unexpectedly arrives, which also happens to be Dia de los Muertos.

The Book is based on the multiple award-winning screenplay by the same name. The awards include:
- Winner, Best Comedy Screenplay (Feature) at Best Script Awards (December 2020);
- Winner, Best Feature Screenplay, World Webfest Mania (November 2020);
- Winner, Gold Award, Depth of Field International Film Festival (August 2020); and
- Honorable Mention, Los Angeles Film Awards (December 2020).

"The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" is available for purchase online at Amazon as eBook and paperback.

The website for the book and screenplay is https://TheLoveHex.com/

About the Author

Mike Meier grew up in Germany. He holds a master’s degree in political science as well as a J.D. and LL.M. He is the author of JoinWith.Me. He currently resides in the Washington, D.C. area.

The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico by Mike Meier
ISBN: 978-1-64990-191-0
Publication Date: Available now on Amazon

Video trailer of The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico by Mike Meier

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


