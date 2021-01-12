Blink Charging Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock for Total Gross Proceeds of $232.1 Million

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI BEACH, FL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (the “Company” or “Blink”) (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today closed its previously announced underwritten public offering. In the offering, Blink sold 5,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $41.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $221.4 million. The underwriters also exercised their option in full to purchase an additional 260,000 shares of common stock from the Company and 550,000 shares from the chief executive and one other officer of the Company, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $10.7 million to the Company and $22.6 million to the selling stockholders. The total net proceeds to the Company, after underwriting discounts, but before estimated expenses of the offering payable by the Company, were approximately $221.6 million.



Blink intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to supplement its operating cash flows to fund EV charging station deployment and finance the costs of acquiring competitive and complementary businesses, products and technologies as a part of its growth strategy, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Barclays acted as the lead book-running manager for the public offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., Roth Capital Partners and ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251919) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 6, 2021, which became automatically effective. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on January 8, 2021, and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Barclays, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847, or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP served as counsel to Blink and Duane Morris LLP represented the underwriters.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the offering. Nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information about Blink, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

