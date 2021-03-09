Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to The Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Iowa to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Very Honest Advice About How Financial Compensation Works

"The Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Iowa to take compensation seriously and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Iowa to take financial compensation seriously and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. If a person with mesothelioma does not hire some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys there is a good chance they might get significantly shortchanged on financial compensation as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Iowa or nationwide wants to receive the best possible financial compensation it is vital-they get organized with respect how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old-and by the time they get diagnosed they are typically very sick. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please feel free to call us at 800-714-0303 and we will try to figure out how, where and when he might have been exposed to asbestos. We will need to see what his Navy Discharge Document called a DD214 says. We want to help." https://Iowa.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Dubuque or anywhere in Iowa. https://Iowa.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Iowa the Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Iowa City, Iowa: https://cancer.uiowa.edu/.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma