Local Health IT Company Abyde Continues Exponential Growth, Meets Nationwide HIPAA Compliance Needs

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a healthcare technology company on a mission to revolutionize HIPAA compliance for independent medical professionals, has ended 2020 with exponential growth in light of rising HIPAA enforcement efforts to support more providers than ever in achieving and sustaining HIPAA compliance.

2020 was a record-breaking year for HIPAA compliance, with over $13.5 million levied by the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) in fines, a heavy emphasis on the OCR’s Right of Access initiative, and new proposed changes released to the HIPAA Privacy Rule. December 2020 included the release of new HIPAA audit results, highlighting a majority of non-compliance among covered entities. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that only 6% of practices had a proper security risk management program in place, only 14% had completed the required Security Risk Analysis, and only 11% met patient right of access requirements. These factors emphasize the growing need for providers to understand and implement HIPAA compliance practices in their daily operations.

To meet the changing needs of providers, Abyde launched new partnerships with 21 different associations, IT providers and industry leaders in 2020 - expanding Abyde’s ability to impact practices in need across multiple verticals including dental, eye care, chiropractic, behavioral health, and general medicine. Continuing to revolutionize how the industry approaches HIPAA compliance, Abyde expanded first of their kind educational partnerships with new optometry institutions - paving the way for students to enter the workforce fully prepared for HIPAA requirements.

In addition to new partnerships, Abyde has enhanced their already comprehensive HIPAA compliance software to include industry leading features such as a full breach risk assessment, updated asset log, COVID-19 specific HIPAA training modules, and more. These new features complement Abyde’s existing and mandatory aspects of a complete HIPAA program, including the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, Business Associate Agreements, customized policies, and more.

“While our year was anything but normal, we are grateful for the perspective it has given us. And as crazy as it sounds, 2020 was our best year yet.” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde, “I couldn’t be more proud of our team’s tremendous response in the face of adversity, culminating with 17 straight quarters of continued growth - and I cannot wait to see all that we will accomplish in 2021.”

Abyde’s HIPAA experts and best-in-class customer success teams led to a 91% customer renewal rate in 2020 and again passed 100% of audits, despite a year of challenges for providers and historic HIPAA enforcement efforts. Personnel growth allowed Abyde to expand the company’s commitment to giving back to the Tampa Bay community through a new Abyde CARES initiative - contributing both volunteer hours and needed donations to exceptional local organizations such as Clothes To Kids and Metropolitan Ministries.

With expanded solutions set to launch in 2021, Abyde continues to help healthcare organizations revolutionize their HIPAA programs in new and innovative ways.

About Abyde

Abyde is a healthcare technology company on a mission to revolutionize HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in 2016, Abyde has become the preeminent solution for independent practices to achieve and maintain government-mandated HIPAA compliance, serving thousands of practices across the nation. The industry-leader, Abyde combines intuitive software with personal support for an experience so simple, ‘easy’ is an understatement. To see how, visit abyde.com today.