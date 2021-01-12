Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department Of Labor & Industry Releases COVID-19 Enforcement Actions, Jan. 4 – Jan. 8

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's (L&I) Bureau of Labor Law Compliance released data related to COVID-19 enforcement actions for Jan. 4 to 8. The information is specific to COVID-19 mitigation efforts related to businesses that are not covered by other state agencies, boards, or bureaus.

To date, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance has assigned 262 cases to its investigators. Between Jan. 4 and 8, the Department completed 6 investigations that were sent to the Department of Health (DOH).

L&I is assisting the DOH in investigating employee complaints that their employers are violating COVID safety orders issued by Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. L&I serves as the point of receipt for workplace-related complaints and works with DOH to investigate the complaints and seek appropriate remedies.

Pennsylvania workers can report workplace safety concerns through the form on DOH's website.

For more information about L&I's COVID-19 response, visit L&I's website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sarah DeSantis, dlipress@pa.gov

                                                                                          # # #

