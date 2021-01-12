DENSO Sponsors inFORUM’s AutomotiveNEXT CES Reception for 3rd Year, Supports Expansion of Diversity and Inclusion in Industry

Event an opportunity to build community, showcase need to support female leaders in automotive and tech

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced it has sponsored inFORUM’s AutomotiveNEXT CES Reception for the third straight year. The event, which highlights the prominence of and opportunity for women in automotive and other tech-reliant sectors, is to take place virtually Wednesday, Jan. 13, from noon-1:30 p.m. ET.

Those interested can still register here and do not need to be registered for CES to attend.

DENSO has long been a supporter of inFORUM, an organization doing vital work in accelerating careers and expanding professional opportunities for women in the auto industry. That support bolsters DENSO’s own initiatives to build a more diverse and inclusive work culture. Just under two years ago, DENSO appointed the company’s first-ever executive lead for D&I, and this past year, it launched a business resource group policy that gives employees new pathways to foster more welcoming work environments.

“We are proud to support inFORUM and to have helped produce this event since its inception,” said Kara Grasso, a vice president of Strategic Operations at DENSO. “While this will be a great showcase of female leaders in our and tech-related sectors, there is still much to do in creating more opportunities for more women to grow and thrive in their careers. We look forward to continually advancing that work.”

The reception will feature a speaker, executive panel and Q&A session moderated by Grasso. For the address, Patrick Reinmoeller, a professor of strategy and innovation at IMD, a world leader in executive education, will speak about “global signals” – the global indicators that help us keep track and make sense of events and trends affecting business, and how to use them to identify opportunities. Afterward, in the executive panel, Sheryl Connelly, the chief futurist at Ford Motor Company, and Regan Grant, a marketing leader of Global Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility at EY, will deliver additional insights and field attendee questions. Ford and EY are also sponsors.

