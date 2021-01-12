Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Building industry supports Ontario government’s measures to combat COVID-19 with increased health and safety requirements

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) and the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) believe the new COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Ontario government today are necessary. COVID-19 infections in the province have reached a point where these actions are required to get the province to where mass vaccinations can take place. The measures announced today will return the construction industry to operating requirements similar to those in place in April 2020.

 “The government of Ontario continues to show confidence in the construction industry to operate in a safe environment with the utmost respect for measures to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Dave Wilkes, President & CEO, BILD. “Our industry and our association will take all necessary steps to make sure that COVID-19 health and safety protocols are maintained at the highest possible levels. We will continue to work with members to remind them of the immense responsibility that comes with Essential Workplace designation under the Emergency Orders.”

“We need to pull together. We all want to be safe at home and at work,” said Joe Vaccaro, CEO, OHBA. “With these new restrictions, the Ontario government continues to make public safety the priority. Our industry has a strong record of implementing enhanced protocols under COVID-19.  While the new restrictions will slow the delivery of new housing for some projects, case levels have gotten to the point that all sectors and residents must be part of the solution. Our members look forward to a time when they can resume full and normal construction levels and continue to serve the residential construction needs of all Ontarians.”

With almost 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides more than 269,000 jobs in the region and $30.3 billion in investment value. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province. The residential construction industry contributes over $51 billion dollars to Ontario’s economy, employing more than 330,000 people across the province.

-30- 

For additional information or to schedule an interview with BILD’s President and CEO Dave Wilkes, contact John Provenzano, BILD Media Relations Manager at JProvenzano@bildgta.ca or 416-617-7994, and to schedule an interview with OHBA’s CEO Joe Vaccaro, contact Leah Sisnett at lsisnett@ohba.ca or 416-525-8071.


