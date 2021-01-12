Sandcastle Community Management Promotes Tina Swanson to Director of Operations

/EIN News/ -- Naples, FL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandcastle Community Management, an Associa® company, announces the recent promotion of Tina Swanson to director of operations.

Ms. Swanson began working in the property management industry in 2013, and within seven months of entering the industry, she earned her community association manager (CAM) license and began managing her first property. Ms. Swanson joined the Sandcastle team as a senior community association manager, maintaining a portfolio of properties, training new portfolio managers, and overseeing a team of dedicated employees that provided excellent customer service. In addition to her community management experience, Ms. Swanson possesses over eight years of experience in banking operations management. As the new director of operations, she will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, client growth, and employee training and retention.

“Tina has been an instrumental part of Sandcastle Community Management’s success since she joined the Sandcastle team,” stated John Tague, regional vice president for Associa. “Tina has always demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the clients we serve and the team members she manages, so there is no doubt that she will continue to exceed expectations in her new role as the director of operations. We are excited to see Tina increase her responsibilities as our branch continues to expand our client outreach.”

“Tina has truly led by example as natural leader within our management team, quickly earning everyone’s respect. Her stellar work performance and background make her a great choice to lead our operations team and looking forward to her continuing to drive our management service standards” said Damian Schaeffer, Sandcastle Management president.

Ms. Swanson holds a Bachelor of Psychology degree from Paine College.

