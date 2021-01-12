Workplace Experiences For Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education

Workplace Experiences are an educational strategy that provides students a setting where they can enhance their learning, explore career options, and demonstrate their academic, technical, and career readiness skills in authentic work settings.

Workplace Experiences are not extracurricular but rather expanded learning opportunities central to the student’s personal and professional development. These experiences must be integrated into the curricular offerings and assessed accordingly.

Providing quality Workplace Experiences is a proactive approach to bridging the gap between education and high skills, high wage, high demand (H3) careers. At its core, it is about meeting students where they are in their development and helping them grow their future. Quality workplace experiences begin by helping develop a broad understanding and awareness of businesses and industries and the possible careers that are available to them with the right set of skills and knowledge.

This website was developed to provide the information and tools needed to implement and maintain a quality Workplace Experience program. It provides instruction, guidance, direction, and the documentation necessary to develop and implement a quality, Work-Based Learning experience. Information contained herein should be used as a guide for teachers, counselors, school administrators, and others involved in providing Workplace Experiences.