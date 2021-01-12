Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,325 in the last 365 days.

Workplace Experiences For Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education

Workplace Experiences are an educational strategy that provides students a setting where they can enhance their learning, explore career options, and demonstrate their academic, technical, and career readiness skills in authentic work settings.

Workplace Experiences are not extracurricular but rather expanded learning opportunities central to the student’s personal and professional development. These experiences must be integrated into the curricular offerings and assessed accordingly.

Providing quality Workplace Experiences is a proactive approach to bridging the gap between education and high skills, high wage, high demand (H3) careers.  At its core, it is about meeting students where they are in their development and helping them grow their future.  Quality workplace experiences begin by helping develop a broad understanding and awareness of businesses and industries and the possible careers that are available to them with the right set of skills and knowledge.

This website was developed to provide the information and tools needed to implement and maintain a quality Workplace Experience program. It provides instruction, guidance, direction, and the documentation necessary to develop and implement a quality, Work-Based Learning experience. Information contained herein should be used as a guide for teachers, counselors, school administrators, and others involved in providing Workplace Experiences.

You just read:

Workplace Experiences For Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.