Webster TX Cigar Lounge, The Smoke Ring, Offers Military and First Responder Discount
Cigar Lounge, The Smoke Ring of Webster, Texas, offers an active military and first responder discount as part of their premium cigar lounge experience.
For over twenty-four years, The Smoke Ring has sought to provide exceptional service to our patrons.”WEBSTER, TEXAS, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cigar lounge, The Smoke Ring, is pleased to offer 10% off of every purchase as well as 15% off of box purchases to active military and first responders. In addition to offering a premium lounge experience, an extensive humidor is also available. The Smoke Ring has been a fixture in the Webster, TX area for over 24 years.
The lounge is open to the public as their website indicates that they are a “non-membership” cigar lounge. However, an on-site locker service is available to anyone who wants to “become an extended member of our community."
A look inside will reveal a retail shop, a cigar lounge, and a humidor. The shop features glass and wooden display cases that are rich with bright lighting. Inside the cases is where premium products and accessories are housed. There is also a luxurious stone counter space with high-top seating. This is where patrons who are not visiting the cigar lounge can sit and take their time with their purchases.
The second space is where homegrown meets boutique - inside the cigar lounge. Here is where customers will find plush, comfortable leather lounge chairs, tables equipped with natural stone ashtrays, and four giant flat-screen televisions. The owners make it a great place to enjoy a relaxation experience.
The main attraction is the humidor. It is well-stocked with about 100 premium brands for newbies and aficionados alike. In addition to the massive humidor selection, they also provide a range of other accessories like lighters and ash trays.
First responders and members of the active military are encouraged to visit The Smoke Ring cigar lounge. Although they call themselves purveyors of the finest products, the atmosphere is casual. Comfort is king while offering a premium cigar lounge experience. It is important that every customer is comfortable and feels important. This “homegrown” atmosphere is what makes people want to stay a while and enjoy their time at the lounge.
For a current look inside the humidor and to be kept abreast of new additions, The Smoke Ring encourages people to follow their Facebook and Instagram pages. Upcoming sales and promotions are also posted on social media so following them is encouraged.
Again, customers that are active military or first responders are entitled to a discount. The lounge does this as an extension of their gratitude. To receive 10% off of every purchase in addition to 15% off of box purchases, patrons must simply show an official military or first responder ID.
Customers can feel safe inside the lounge. The Smoke Ring has social distancing measures in place and follows all CDC guidelines. All customers must be 21 or older and should wear a mask while browsing. Patrons are also asked to distance themselves by remaining six feet apart from all staff members and other customers.
It is easy to see why The Smoke Ring is called a premier cigar lounge. Visit them at 17066 Highway 3, Park Plaza One, Webster, TX 77598. Check out their website at SmokeRingCigars.com. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram @thesmokeringcl.
