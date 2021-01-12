FlightHub and JustFly Reveal 7 Travel Statistics to Know in 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past 70 years, the number of international tourist arrivals has risen from 25 million to more than 1.4 billion, a 5600% increase. Although travel has been greatly affected by COVID-19 at the moment, there are key trends and stats that will prevail once the bans have been lifted.
Behavioral and technological trends have played an integral part in the global growth of travel. Big data allows researchers to analyze and provide accurate travel industry statistics, not only from an operational, business point of view, but from the perspective of customers as well.
FlightHub and JustFly have gathered travel statistics from several travel reports into a list below.
Travel Statistics to Know in 2021:
1. According to 2019 research by booking.com, “73% of global travellers intend to stay at least once in an eco-friendly or green accommodation when looking at the year ahead.” The report also found that, “70% of global travellers said they would be more likely to book an accommodation knowing it was eco-friendly, whether they were looking for a sustainable stay or not.”
2. Skift, a global travel industry news, insights and analysis leader found that a new generation of travelers has expressed the need to discover previously unexplored locations. As a result, commercial carriers have expanded routes for more diverse itineraries. As the United Airlines VP of international planning, Patrick Quayle said “We are millennials and we are looking to have different travel experiences than our parents … As a result of that, the network has to evolve and look different”
3. Unique travel experiences are becoming more important. Research done by Google revealed that flights and hotels are typically booked 3 months in advance. In the 12 weeks leading up to the departure date, searches based around experiences show an upward trend.
4. Stopover travel is becoming increasingly popular. Several airlines have begun giving customers the choice to extend their stopover times, allowing them more time to enjoy the destination. As per CN Traveler in 2019, “Long-time stopover providers include Icelandair, Hawaiian, Emirates, and TAP. And recently, new programs from Brussels Airlines and Swiss Air add even more great options to the list of stopover possibilities.”
5. TrekkSoft, a well-known tour and leisure booking solution, analyzed data sets during the later summer months of 2019. They found that in Europe, travelers tend to book trips most often on Monday. However, the least likely day for trip bookings was Saturday. There’s a clear downward trend from the beginning to the end of the week.
6. Family travel is being decided by children. Expedia Group Media Solutions wrote “Gen Alpha, which refers to those born after 2010, is showing more signs of influencing family travel decisions and planning than previously thought.”
7. Short Term Rentals, part of the International Hospitality Media portfolio reported several statistics concerning family travel. “For family travelers, 95% said their priority was keeping their families entertained and happy, while deals and value (89%), outdoor activities (85%) and planning travel around school holidays (85%) or near major attractions or theme parts (85%) were also of utmost importance.”
In recent years, the travel industry has changed and grown in several ways. There’s been drastic changes in customer behavior as well as significant advancements in the tools and technology being used during travel. FlightHub and JustFly are excited about the promising future of travel for both businesses and customers alike.
JustFly
Behavioral and technological trends have played an integral part in the global growth of travel. Big data allows researchers to analyze and provide accurate travel industry statistics, not only from an operational, business point of view, but from the perspective of customers as well.
FlightHub and JustFly have gathered travel statistics from several travel reports into a list below.
Travel Statistics to Know in 2021:
1. According to 2019 research by booking.com, “73% of global travellers intend to stay at least once in an eco-friendly or green accommodation when looking at the year ahead.” The report also found that, “70% of global travellers said they would be more likely to book an accommodation knowing it was eco-friendly, whether they were looking for a sustainable stay or not.”
2. Skift, a global travel industry news, insights and analysis leader found that a new generation of travelers has expressed the need to discover previously unexplored locations. As a result, commercial carriers have expanded routes for more diverse itineraries. As the United Airlines VP of international planning, Patrick Quayle said “We are millennials and we are looking to have different travel experiences than our parents … As a result of that, the network has to evolve and look different”
3. Unique travel experiences are becoming more important. Research done by Google revealed that flights and hotels are typically booked 3 months in advance. In the 12 weeks leading up to the departure date, searches based around experiences show an upward trend.
4. Stopover travel is becoming increasingly popular. Several airlines have begun giving customers the choice to extend their stopover times, allowing them more time to enjoy the destination. As per CN Traveler in 2019, “Long-time stopover providers include Icelandair, Hawaiian, Emirates, and TAP. And recently, new programs from Brussels Airlines and Swiss Air add even more great options to the list of stopover possibilities.”
5. TrekkSoft, a well-known tour and leisure booking solution, analyzed data sets during the later summer months of 2019. They found that in Europe, travelers tend to book trips most often on Monday. However, the least likely day for trip bookings was Saturday. There’s a clear downward trend from the beginning to the end of the week.
6. Family travel is being decided by children. Expedia Group Media Solutions wrote “Gen Alpha, which refers to those born after 2010, is showing more signs of influencing family travel decisions and planning than previously thought.”
7. Short Term Rentals, part of the International Hospitality Media portfolio reported several statistics concerning family travel. “For family travelers, 95% said their priority was keeping their families entertained and happy, while deals and value (89%), outdoor activities (85%) and planning travel around school holidays (85%) or near major attractions or theme parts (85%) were also of utmost importance.”
In recent years, the travel industry has changed and grown in several ways. There’s been drastic changes in customer behavior as well as significant advancements in the tools and technology being used during travel. FlightHub and JustFly are excited about the promising future of travel for both businesses and customers alike.
JustFly
JustFly
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn