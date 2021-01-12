William Sitar Jr., Elected for a Second Term, to Serve as Vice Chairman of the TCN Worldwide Board of Directors

H. Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, is pleased to announce this year’s TCN Worldwide Board of Directors.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, is pleased to announce this year’s TCN Worldwide Board of Directors. William Sitar Jr., Vice President at Sitar Realty/TCN Worldwide, who was elected for a second term, will serve as Vice Chairman.

William Sitar Jr. was originally elected to TCN’s Board in 2016 and has served as Treasurer of the Board of Directors for the last three years. Prior to joining Sitar Realty Company, a full-service commercial real estate firm based in New Jersey, Mr. Sitar served as equity analyst at Solomon Smith Barney, clerked for Honorable Alan A. Rockoff and Honorable John S. Kuhlthau in the Superior Court of New Jersey and was a partner at the law firm of Mandelbaum & Mandelbaum. He also holds the prestigious CRE (Counselor of Real Estate) designation. Those designated a “Counselor of Real Estate” are prominent real estate practitioners recognized for their expertise, experience, and ethics in providing advice that influences real estate decisions. In his role as Vice President, Mr. Sitar leverages his 25 years of experience in the areas of real estate brokerage, legal services, and development work.

“We are very pleased to announce William Sitar Jr. as the Vice Chairman of TCN Worldwide’s Board of Directors,” stated Ross Ford. “Mr. Sitar is a recognized leader in his market and represents the type of professional that has made TCN Worldwide the successful organization it is today. He has distinguished himself as one of our organization’s most impressive leaders and we are fortunate to have someone of his caliber help lead TCN Worldwide in accomplishing our strategic goals.

The 2021 TCN Worldwide Board of Directors include:

Gerald Sullivan, Principal and Managing Broker at PW Commercial/TCN Worldwide in Chicago. Mr. Sullivan will serve as Chairman of the Board.

William Sitar Jr., Vice President at Sitar Realty/TCN Worldwide in New Jersey. Mr. Sitar will serve as Vice-Chair.

Timothy Mitchell, Principal at Norris & Stevens, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Portland. Mr. Mitchell will serve as Treasurer.

Ben Azulay, Principal & Executive Managing Director at Bradford Allen Realty/TCN Worldwide in Chicago. Mr. Azulay will serve as Secretary.

Barry Beitler, President of Beitler Commercial Realty Services/TCN Worldwide in Los Angeles. Mr. Beitler will serve as Chairman Emeritus.

Jonathan Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LevRose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide in Phoenix, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

H. Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide in Richardson, TX. Mr. Ford is responsible for the strategic direction of the organization and the implementation of all expansion and networking initiatives.

About TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry.

With over 1500 commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.

# # #

Attachment

Claudia Crow TCN Worldwide 9727698701 ccrow@tcnworldwide.com