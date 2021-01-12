Draganfly Announces Schedule of Live Events at Consumer Electronics Show
/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that it has scheduled a series of live events January 13-14 during their participation at the Consumer Electronics Show.
Draganfly will be featuring its Vital Intelligence system which can enable existing camera systems or cameras on kiosks, drones, tablets and smartphones to measure vital signs as well as its Varigard 24hr pathogen sequestration and kill sanitizing spray applied via patented drones.
“We are excited to be exhibiting at CES this year,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “And we are extremely excited to be holding live events throughout the run of CES.”
All live events are accessible to both participants of CES and external guests.
January 13 1:30PM PST
Live Demo: Draganfly’sVital Intelligence Assessment Technology
Cameron Chell will be joined by Derek Anderson, CEO of Stamina Inc., author,philanthropist, NCAA & NBA Champion, and Jack Chow, Former US Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization onInfectious Disease and Draganfly Advisor as well as Dr. Javaan Chahl, Defensescience and technology chair at the University of South Australia and ChiefScientist for Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence for a discussion about getting American'sback to work, school and play again. We will also provide a demo of our vitalintelligent technology.
Link to register.
January 14 1130AM PST
Discussion: How to get our athletes back in the game
Join Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly in a one-on-one conversation with DerekAnderson NBA, NCAA champion and Draganfly board advisor as they discuss thehot topic of how to make our sports arenas, stadiums and fields safe for the sportsteams, employees, staff and the fans.
Link to register.
January 14 130PM PST
Discussion: Draganfly + Knightscope robots
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell sits down for a live chat with Knightscope CEOWilliam Santana Li to discuss how Draganfly’s mobile vital sign screening-technology is being used in Knightscope’s autonomous security robots.
Link to register.
Read release: Knightscope has selected to implement Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology into its autonomous security robots and embedded applications.
