General James F. Amos, USMC (Ret.) Former Chairman of LORD Corp., Joins NeoVolta Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta, manufacturer and innovator of smart Energy Storage Systems, announces the addition of General James F. Amos, USMC (Ret.) and former Chairman of the LORD Corporation Board of Directors, to NeoVolta’s Board of Directors.



General Amos was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2010, and confirmed by Congress, as the 35th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, the highest-ranking officer in the Marine Corp. He is the first Marine Corps aviator to serve as Commandant. Upon retirement in 2014 he joined the Board of Directors of LORD Corporation, a global leader in motion and control technologies, and later served as Chairman of the Board of Directors. LORD Corporation was acquired in 2019 during his chairmanship for approximately $3.675 Billion by Parker Hannifin.

General Amos currently serves as a strategic advisor to the President of ST Engineering - North America, a member of the President of Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding Strategic Advisory Panel, a member of NOVANT Health’s Board of Trustees, a member of the Board of Advisors for the Jewish Institute for National Security in America (JINSA), a member of Charlotte’s Veterans Bridge Home Advisory Board, as well as Founder of Windsock LLC. General Amos previously served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Semper Fi Fund/America’s Fund.

"General Amos brings extraordinary leadership, strategic thinking, and decades of mentorship,” said Brent Willson CEO of NeoVolta. “He was in key leadership positions during some of our nation’s most pressing challenges. Post his illustrious military career, he used his highly honed skills to strategically guide corporations to greater success and acquisition. I am personally honored to welcome General Amos to NeoVolta’s Board of Directors and look forward to his guidance.”

“I’m delighted to join NeoVolta as an Independent Director,” said General Amos. “I’ve watched their President and Founder, Brent Willson, breathe life into his vision of providing reliable, safe, and affordable energy storage solutions to the solar industry. NeoVolta is in a cutting-edge class of its own with its use of Lithium Iron Phosphate energy storage batteries. Its products now permit a solar-powered homeowner near 24/7 energy independence. NeoVolta has provided a long overdue solution to the missing link in solar energy generation and storage. Market growth in 2020 was impressive…2021 should be a banner year!”

A native of the Pacific Northwest, General Amos joined the Marine Corps after college, entering pilot training in 1970. He flew fighter aircraft in numerous Marine squadrons throughout the early years of his career, culminating in command of an F/A-18 Hornet squadron onboard the nuclear carrier, USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT, and later command of Marine Aircraft Group 31.



Following his selection to Brigadier General in 1998, Amos’ immediate assignment found him in the Balkans with NATO forces during the Serbian/Kosovo conflict. Subsequently, he was assigned as the Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation, followed by Assistant Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies and Operations, in the Pentagon. In 2003-2004, he commanded the 3D Marine Aircraft Wing in Iraq, twice, for Operations IRAQI FREEDOM I and II. His tours in Iraq were followed by promotion to Lieutenant General and command of all East Coast Marine combat forces. This was followed by assignments in the Washington DC area as the Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration. Receiving his fourth star in July 2008, he was appointed the 31st Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, finally, culminating with his assignment in 2010 as the 35th Commandant of the Marine Corps.



During his tenure as Commandant, he markedly drew down the Corps' combat mission in Afghanistan. He fought to rebalance and shepherd the Corps during a period of marked fiscal austerity, all while ensuring the combat and ethical readiness of the Marine Corps for its continued role as our nation's Expeditionary Crisis Response Force. Responding to multiple global challenges that have been critically acclaimed as "the new normal," he established Marine Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response commands in both Africa and the Middle East, while adding 1,000 Marine Security Guards to America's embassies around the world. He partnered with key legislators to bring national recognition to the service and sacrifices of the Corps' WWII African American "Montford Point Marines," with the awarding of the Congressional Gold Medal. Lastly, he significantly raised the requirements and capacity within the Marine Corps University for all Marines to attend the resident Professional Military Education program.

General Amos joins NeoVolta as an independent director to guide company growth. NeoVolta spent 2019 and most of 2020 focused on Southern California. In the second half of 2020, NeoVolta expanded into Northern California, Nevada, and a few other States and Territories. Today, NeoVolta’s distribution network in California continues to grow, with 38 dealers now certified across the state. These include many of the state’s leading installers. While expanding from Southern California into Northern California, NeoVolta announced in August 2020, exclusive distribution agreement with PMP Energy of Henderson, Nevada. Under the three-year term of the agreement, PMP Energy can secure specific geographic exclusivities for distribution, in exchange for making minimum purchases of up to $15 million.

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage systems capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence. Customers can also add the additional battery storage, the NeoVolta NV24, to the NV14 for an industry leading 24.0 kWh of capacity. NeoVolta has added generator compatibility and is working on other industry leading improvements that will be announced soon.

