Governor Wolf Issues Statement on Court Ruling Upholding the Will of the Voters

Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement in response to the U.S. District Court decision today reaffirming that Sen. Jim Brewster won re-election to the 45th Senate District in the Pennsylvania State Senate.

“Today’s court decision reaffirms that Sen. Brewster won the election. He received the most votes and the court dismissed his opponent’s claims. Sen. Brewster must be sworn in to represent the 45th Senate District in the Pennsylvania State Senate.

“The tragic events of the past week are a reminder that democracy must be preserved for today and future generations. The voters decide elections, not powerful Harrisburg politicians. Our nation has been through too much pain and disruption for this shameful power grab to continue.

“Senate Republicans may not like the outcome of the election, but they cannot overturn the will of the people in western Pennsylvania or ignore court decisions. The people’s ballots are counted, and the results are accurate. Refusing to seat Sen. Brewster and leaving the district without a voice would be unethical and undemocratic. The Senate Republicans have no choice. Sen. Brewster must be sworn in.”