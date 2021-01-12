Quit Your Way with the Montana Tobacco Quit Line

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Date: January 12, 2021 Contact: Jon Ebelt, Public Information Officer, DPHHS, (406) 444-0936, (406) 461-3757 jebelt@mt.gov Chuck Council, Communications Specialist, DPHHS, (406) 444-4391, (406) 461-8367 hcouncil@mt.gov

Montana Tobacco Quit Line now offers cessation coaching via online chat for all Montanans and text for those 18-24, as well as additional incentives for pregnant women

State public health officials announced today new and updated resources to help Montanans quit using tobacco products.

The Montana Tobacco Quit Line is available to help state residents looking to quit any form of tobacco, whether it be cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, or a combination of these.

“With new and updated programs, you can quit your way by finding the program, coaching style and medications that best fit your needs,” said Jennifer Floch, Cessation Specialist for the Montana Tobacco Use Prevention Program (MTUPP). “The Quit Line has helped over 100,000 Montanans and it can help you, too.”

FREE Chantix is available now (while supplies last)

The Quit Line resumed this month offering free Chantix to Montanans who enroll and complete their first coaching call. While supplies last, participants will be eligible to receive up to three months of Chantix with a doctor’s prescription. The Quit Line also offers eight weeks of free Nicotine Replacement Therapy (patches, gum or lozenges) as well as three months of reduced-cost Bupropion.

NEW Online Chat

In addition to phone coaching, the Quit Line now offers online chat for all Montanans. Online chat is live coaching via chat from the website. Start chatting with a coach by going to QuitNowMontana.com, clicking on Live Chat at the bottom of the page and typing “chat with a coach,” or typing “chat with a coach” in the pop up chat box that says “How can we help you today?” Those enrolling in coaching via chat are eligible for free and reduced-cost quit medications.

NEW Young Adult Program

The Quit Line now offers the Young Adult Program for Montanans between 18-24 years of age. The program has all the benefits of the general Quit Line but includes a new feature: live texting with a coach. To access the texting feature, young adults send a text to 36072 and automated interactive text messages will begin arriving. At any time during the automated text messages, a young adult can text “coach” if they want to interact with a live coach. Coaches in this program are specially trained to work with young adults and help them quit tobacco while navigating the challenges specific to their lives.

“With these program enhancements, the Quit Line can reach more Montanans looking to quit in their own way,” Floch said. “Now Montanans can quit tobacco either by web, phone, chat or text.”

Quit Now Montana Pregnancy Program Increased Rewards

The Quit Now Montana Pregnancy Program offers pregnant callers 9 free coaching sessions with a dedicated female coach and increased cash incentives with each completed coaching call. Pregnant women will receive $20 for each completed coaching call while pregnant and $30 for each completed coaching call post-partum.

American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line Updated Features

MTUPP is excited to announce a new dedicated phone number for the American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line: 1-855-5AI-QUIT. In addition to a new dedicated number, there is also a brand new website for the American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line. Visit MTAmericanIndianQuitLine.com to check out the new site. The American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line offers support, sensitivity and understanding. The American Indian coaches speak to the culture and help tribal members quit commercial tobacco while still honoring their traditional tobacco ways.

Montanans who utilize the Quit Line have a quit rate of 36%, which is significantly higher than people who try quitting alone (4-7%). For more information on the Quit Line’s programs and benefits, visit QuitNowMontana.com and click on “Quit Your Way.”

For more information about these resources, call or visit the following websites:

Montana Tobacco Quit Line: 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNowMontana.com

American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line: 1-855-5AI-QUIT or MTAmercianIndianQuitLine.com

My Life, My Quit (Under 18): 1-855-891-9989 or MyLifeMyQuit.com