The Sweetest Gig Adds New Conscious Choco Project for Kids to Participate In

The Sweetest Gig is a fun weekend love work program for LA kids. On the Conscious Choco project kids taste and review dark, sugar-free, and vegan chocolate.
On the Conscious Choco Project, Middle School kids are hired for The Sweetest Gig to taste The World's Best Dark, Sugar-Free, and Vegan Chocolate; and write creative reviews.
Kids that complete three Sweet Weekend Gigs between February and April; will earn mom gift (delivered home on Mother's Day).
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Kids that participate in The Sweetest Gig, learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, worthwhile; takes time, and effort. How do we prepare kids for life? By creating learning experiences, and answer questions like: What is Success?"
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program.
The Sweetest Gig is a purposeful love work program for kids to use their talent for good, learn to earn sweet perks (like Chocolate for Mom), and succeed. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, and write creative reviews (do a great job, and get hired again...just like in the real world). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort."
Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club whose purpose is to help fund 'The Sweetest Gig' so more kids can learn to love work and prepare for life. Participate in our meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, or Celebrate Your Mom for Good). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
