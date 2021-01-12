Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,457 in the last 365 days.

The Sweetest Gig Adds New Conscious Choco Project for Kids to Participate In

For Health Conscious Families Who Love Chocolate...We're Hiring Kids For the Sweetest Gig #consciouschoco #thesweetestgig www.ConsciousChoco.com

For Health Conscious Families Who Love Chocolate...We're Hiring Kids For the Sweetest Gig #consciouschoco #thesweetestgig www.ConsciousChoco.com

The Sweetest Gig Preparing Kids for Life Sponsored By Recruiting for Good #thesweetestgig #kidslovework #kidsearnperks www.RecruitingforGood.com

The Sweetest Gig Preparing Kids for Life Sponsored By Recruiting for Good #thesweetestgig #kidslovework #kidsearnperks www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Gig a love work program preparing kids for life #success #thesweetestgig #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Gig a love work program preparing kids for life #success #thesweetestgig #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

The Sweetest Gig is a fun weekend love work program for LA kids. On the Conscious Choco project kids taste and review dark, sugar-free, and vegan chocolate.

For Health Conscious Families Who Love Chocolate...We're Hiring Kids For the Sweetest Gig!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gig (preparing kids for life).

On the Conscious Choco Project, Middle School kids are hired for The Sweetest Gig to taste The World's Best Dark, Sugar-Free, and Vegan Chocolate; and write creative reviews.

Kids that complete three Sweet Weekend Gigs between February and April; will earn mom gift (delivered home on Mother's Day).

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Kids that participate in The Sweetest Gig, learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, worthwhile; takes time, and effort. How do we prepare kids for life? By creating learning experiences, and answer questions like: What is Success?"

About

Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program.

The Sweetest Gig is a purposeful love work program for kids to use their talent for good, learn to earn sweet perks (like Chocolate for Mom), and succeed. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, and write creative reviews (do a great job, and get hired again...just like in the real world). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort."

Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club whose purpose is to help fund 'The Sweetest Gig' so more kids can learn to love work and prepare for life. Participate in our meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, or Celebrate Your Mom for Good). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Sweetest Gig Adds New Conscious Choco Project for Kids to Participate In

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.