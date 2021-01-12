Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLI issues approximately $12M in UI benefits for the week of January 4 through January 8

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that just under $12 million in Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments were issued the week of January 4 through January 8, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

That figure includes:

  • Regular UI benefits.
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
  • Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments.
  • Extended Benefits payments issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved, through UI benefit week ending November 14, 2020.

PEUC, PUA and FPUC benefits are 100% federally funded . Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of January 4 through January 8:

 

Date Payments Distributed

Regular UI Benefits

Reg UI & PEUC FPUC Payments

PUA Benefits

PUA-FPUC Payments

PEUC Benefits

Extended Benefits

Total Payments - $

4-Jan

$3,087,429

$3,227,100

$162,743

$74,763

$785,771

$8,559

$7,377,596

5-Jan

 -

 -

 -

6-Jan

$1,238,273

$807,000

$369,993

$66,487

$536,453

$11,281

$3,042,643

7-Jan

$283,395

$157,200

$122,609

$82,192

$111,267

$4,531

$771,522

8-Jan

$242,506

$110,700

$136,366

$74,120

$83,355

$5,442

$661,334

Total

$4,851,602

$4,302,000

$791,711

$297,562

$1,516,846

$29,813

$11,853,094

Payments were not issued on Tuesday, January 5, due to necessary software changes needed to implement program extensions under the new federal Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020. All payments scheduled for Tuesday were processed and distributed on Wednesday, January 6.

 

Claimants with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

 

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.

 

