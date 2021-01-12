Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Montana Department of Justice Seeks Applicants for Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee

HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice seeks applications for membership to the Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee from:

• A representative of the tow truck industry from eastern Montana; and • A representative of the commercial motor carrier industry.

The Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee consists of six representatives: Two members from the tow truck industry; one member from the commercial motor carrier industry; one member from the insurance industry; one member from the public; and one member from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Committee reviews and resolves complaints involving tow truck issues. The term of membership is three years.

Interested individuals should send letters of application to:

Montana Highway Patrol Attn: Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee 3615 Wynne Avenue Butte, MT 59701

Letters should include the applicant’s name, address, and any qualifications the applicant believes are relevant to his or her ability to serve as a committee member. The deadline for applications is January 20, 2021. Once the deadline for application has passed, Attorney General Austin Knudsen will review the applications and make a final decision on committee membership.

Questions should be directed to Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Tammy Perkins at (406) 498-7032.

