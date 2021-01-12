Fourteen COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics to be Held Across West Virginia for Residents Age 80 and Older This Week

Today Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Joint Inter Agency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced that 14 COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held this week through Operation Save Our Wisdom.

This week’s clinics are available for West Virginians who are 80 years of age and older. Approximately 6,300 vaccines in total will be allocated to the clinics.

The free vaccination clinics will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Monongalia, Randolph, and Wood counties.

Many clinics require appointments as listed below and walk-ins will not be accepted unless it is specifically designated as a walk-in clinic.

“As Operation Save Our Wisdom continues to ramp up, I encourage all West Virginians who are age 80 and older to take advantage of the opportunity to receive a life-saving vaccine,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia continues to lead the nation in vaccine distribution and administration because of the incredible work of our state agencies and local partners, and because West Virginians are choosing to take this safe and effective vaccine.”

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Kanawha County

7:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment, call 304-357-5157 (may begin calling at 1 p.m. Tuesday for appointment).

Randolph County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call 304-636-4764.

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. Walk-in clinic; first-come, first-served.

Braxton County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment, call 304-471-2240.

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment, call 304-526-3383.

Greenbrier County (includes Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties)

8:30 AM – 4:30 PM, State Fair of West Virginia – West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment, Fayette County residents: call 304-574-1617; Greenbrier County residents: call 304-645-1787; McDowell County residents: call 304-448-2174; Mercer County residents: call 304-324-8367; Monroe County residents: call 304-772-3064; Pocahontas County residents: call 304-799-4154; Raleigh County residents: call 304-252-8531; Summers County residents: call 304-466-3388; Wyoming County residents: call 304-732-7941.

Hardy County (includes Grant, Hampshire, and Mineral counties)

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, National Guard Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment, Hardy County residents: call 304-530-6355 or 304-897-7400; Hampshire County residents: call 304-496-9640; Grant County residents: call 304-257-4922; and Mineral County residents: call 304-788-1321.

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment, call the Harrison County COVID Vaccine Hotline: 304-423-7969.

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, West Virginia Army National Guard, Morgantown Readiness Center, 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown, WV 26508. By appointment, call 304-257-3383.

Randolph County

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call 304-636-4764.

Wood County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, The Elite Center, 2000 1st Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment, call 304-420-1449 (may begin calling at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday for an appointment).

Friday, January 15, 2021

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington 25702. By appointment, call 304-526-3383.

Hancock County (includes Brooke County)

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Weirton High School Gymnasium, 100 Red Rider Road, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment, Brooke County residents: call 304-737-3665; Hancock County residents: call 304-564-3343.

