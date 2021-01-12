Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RICHLAND COUNTY CONVENIENCE STORE OWNER ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION AFTER FAILING TO REPORT MORE THAN $636,000 IN SALES

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Richland County convenience store owner and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.

Amitkmar Vinubhai Gohel, 45, of Columbia, reported a total of $293,149 in sales for 2017 through 2019 for his two stores, though the actual sales were $929,573. The defendant failed to report $636,424 in sales, according to the arrest warrants. As a result, he evaded approximately $50,914 in South Carolina Sales Tax, the warrants allege. 

If convicted, Gohel faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count. He is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.   

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements. 

