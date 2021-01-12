Red Fan Communications Expands Staff, B2B Client Portfolio in SaaS, Supply Chain, Sustainable Technology Markets
Full-service communications agency sees significant growth in core B2B verticals
In 2020, Red Fan was not immune to change, but our successful application of critical corporate communications to client engagements reinforces the strategic value we deliver for our partners.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Fan Communications (Red Fan), a full-service B2B communications agency, announced today that it expanded its B2B client portfolio in 2020 in core business verticals and made significant additions to its staff entering the new year.
As the COVID-19 pandemic forced brands throughout the U.S. to rethink their agency relationships, Red Fan experienced growth and attracted a host of new clients across its core verticals, including supply chain, sustainable technology, medical cannabis, insurance and financial technology, among others. The agency saw more energy behind corporate storytelling and thought leadership, a renewed focus on internal and employee communications and an acceleration of funding and investment announcements. As events moved online, the public relations discipline was able to support the C-suite, marketing, sales and operations with more strategic communications.
New clients in 2020 included:
SourceDay, a leading supply chain performance software company that helps manufacturers and distributors bridge the gap between their ERPs and supplier networks and improve buyer-supplier relationships.
Hyliion, a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 vehicles that went public via special purpose acquisition in October 2020. Hyliion offers commercial fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations.
NOW Insurance, an AI-enabled insurance technology platform that streamlines the user experience in securing general and professional liability insurance for small businesses, health care professionals and other professional classes.
Place Technology, a leading financial forecasting software company for SaaS and professional services businesses that helps finance teams forecast revenue, cash flow and operational costs.
BuildGroup, an investment company led by former Rackspace CEO Lanham Napier, purpose-built to help SaaS companies and their leadership teams achieve their full potential.
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, the only legal medical marijuana producer headquartered in Texas. TOCC provides high-quality medical marijuana to treat qualifying patients under the Texas Compassionate Use Act.
Verdtek, the trusted technology adoption partner for leading solutions providers that redefines how organizations and communities of end users engage with new technology as part of organizational change.
Female Founders First by Barclays and Techstars, a unique program designed to provide 30 trailblazing, female-led companies with resources to grow, scale and advance their businesses.
SciPlay, a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms that provides highly entertaining free-to-play games that millions of people play every day for their authenticity, engagement and fun.
Rajkumari Neogy, an epigenetics coach and the founder of iRestart, a professional training and coaching consultancy that works with individuals, teams and organizations to enhance team effectiveness, foster greater emotional intelligence and improve performance.
Perch Perspectives, a business and political consulting firm founded by Jacob L. Shapiro that applies geopolitical expertise to business strategy.
The Mike & Sherry Project, a local nonprofit that provides affordable mental health services and support to Austin’s renowned service industry workers.
“Like nearly every other business in 2020, Red Fan was not immune to change, but our successful application of critical corporate communications to client engagements reinforces the strategic value we deliver for our partners,” said Kathleen Lucente, founder and president of Red Fan. “That value-add was clearer than ever in 2020 as successful, high-growth B2B brands partnered with us to find new ways to engage with customers and employees, redefine marketing and business strategies, and compete and win in their respective markets.”
Red Fan also hired four new staff members in 2020 to support its growth and evolving client needs. Carla Click, marketing and operations manager, Iris Bilich, content marketing coordinator, and account executives Alex Bacon and Reagan Costa add years of collective experience in graphic design, media relations, B2B communications and tech vertical expertise to the Red Fan team.
About Red Fan
Based in Austin, Texas, with a presence on both coasts, Red Fan Communications is the strategic communications partner for dynamic B2B tech and consumer brands. The full-service public relations and marketing firm helps early stage and established businesses build and sustain their brand reputations. Red Fan was established in 2008 by industry veteran Kathleen Lucente after a corporate communications career at IBM and JPMorgan Chase and Co. in New York City and Asia-Pacific. The agency delivers communication platforms that map to clients’ business goals, resonate with key audiences, strengthen brand identity and, ultimately, deliver measurable results. Red Fan pushes the boundaries for clients, blending traditional and non-traditional communications strategies and tactics to craft customized campaigns that lead to national, regional and local media placements that support sales, launch products and build brand awareness. Clients include Fluence by OSRAM, SourceDay, BuildGroup, NOW Insurance, Place Technology, Verdtek, Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation and select nonprofits such as the Mike & Sherry Project.
