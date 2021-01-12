New Highly Anticipated Book on Leadership Promises to Transform Workplaces and Lives
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Leading hArtfully: The Art of Leading Through Your Heart to Discover the Best in Others, by acclaimed leadership coach and consultant Diane M. Rogers.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/35vVIJe
Leading hArtfully offers a wealth of practical ways to elevate anyone’s leadership skills and presents a unique focus on the heart and the art of successful leadership.
“Trying to mirror the [leadership] behaviors of what I understood to be effective, combined with this incredibly ridiculous drive toward perfection, had blocked my ability to adopt any other leadership approach,” says Diane. “I made the conscious choice to shift from leading the work to leading people in a way that discovers the best in each individual, leveraging their strengths and holding up the mirror to their magnificence.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Acclaimed leadership coach and consultant, Diane Rogers has a diverse background and a big heart, both of which power a simple and focused mission — to inspire individuals and organizations to harness the strengths and magnificence of people so, together, they can achieve higher levels of organizational performance and individual engagement. Founder and president of Contagious Change, LLC, Diane is best known for her breakthrough programs for healthcare organizations, where she has long been a trusted coach — sought after for her ability to inspire strengths-based leadership behaviors among medical professionals who want to optimize performance, experience, and engagement.
In a word, Diane’s approach to leading and inspiring others is collaborative. In everything she does, she endeavors to leave her stakeholders feeling like their best selves — motivated and excited to engage and energize others. In a cluttered business marketplace of leadership coaches and consultants, Diane brings something refreshing and vital. She is more than a coach, a leadership consultant, and a quality and performance improvement expert; she is a masterful relationship builder who demonstrates, at every turn, the impact of bringing your best self forward in transformative ways to discover and leverage the best in others. Diane lights fires and changes the trajectories of careers and companies. She frees us from what was holding us back and points us — organizationally and individually — at a clear blue sky that is our new magnificent limit.
Diane is frequently called upon by leadership teams across various industries — including healthcare, technology, finance, and professional services — to do the important and deeply personal work of developing leaders, improving quality and performance, leading and implementing organizational change, and transforming workplace cultures. Diane’s programs and approaches hinge upon her passion for hardwiring meaningful organizational change by equipping leaders to embrace her proprietary “E’s of Individual Engagement” — whereby leaders learn to enlighten with purpose, explode with passion, energize with the possibility of a new way, engage the heart, encourage at all levels, experience more fully, excite with enthusiasm, and evolve into what she calls a “hArtful leader.”
While Diane works with professionals in every sector, her programs and impact are legendary in the field of medicine. She developed The hArt of Medicine®, a program designed to engage healthcare professionals in creating therapeutic relationships and improving their communication skills through a unique experiential learning approach. Diane continues to work with some of the nation’s top hospitals and academic medical centers. She also works with and supports The Beryl Institute, facilitating virtual classroom sessions, topic calls, and workshops. Diane is a Certified Patient Experience Professional (CPXP).
Diane has built her coaching and consulting practice upon a rich background, with a diverse history of demonstrated leadership positions across multiple industries, including healthcare, software IT, aerospace and nuclear power. As a professional coach, she holds PCC-level certification from the International Coaching Federation, as well as several certifications in positive psychology. Early in her career, Diane earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics from St. Louis University and leadership certificates from the American Graduate School of International Management.
Diane’s exquisite ability to help individuals and organizations hold up a proverbial mirror to reveal the unique strengths of every single person is more than just a feel-good exercise. “Holding up the mirror” — in organizations of all types and sizes — encourages repeatability of what’s going well ... leveraging individual strengths, consciously, thoughtfully, and intentionally to facilitate positive and productive change.
In addition to the leadership coaching and team development work that Diane conducts for clients, she also assists organizations with employee engagement initiatives, patient/human experience improvement, and more. Diane is a dynamic, energetic speaker who offers keynotes and presentations of all kinds, as well as summits, seminars, and group coaching.
Outside of her professional work, Diane is an avid runner and a glass jewelry artist. She lives in Mesa, Arizona.
Leading hArtfully: The Art of Leading Through Your Heart to Discover the Best in Others is Diane’s first nonfiction business book.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/35vVIJe to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit www.contagiouschange.com.
Contact Info:
Diane M. Rogers
diane@contagiouschange.com
Malia Sexton
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/35vVIJe
Leading hArtfully offers a wealth of practical ways to elevate anyone’s leadership skills and presents a unique focus on the heart and the art of successful leadership.
“Trying to mirror the [leadership] behaviors of what I understood to be effective, combined with this incredibly ridiculous drive toward perfection, had blocked my ability to adopt any other leadership approach,” says Diane. “I made the conscious choice to shift from leading the work to leading people in a way that discovers the best in each individual, leveraging their strengths and holding up the mirror to their magnificence.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Acclaimed leadership coach and consultant, Diane Rogers has a diverse background and a big heart, both of which power a simple and focused mission — to inspire individuals and organizations to harness the strengths and magnificence of people so, together, they can achieve higher levels of organizational performance and individual engagement. Founder and president of Contagious Change, LLC, Diane is best known for her breakthrough programs for healthcare organizations, where she has long been a trusted coach — sought after for her ability to inspire strengths-based leadership behaviors among medical professionals who want to optimize performance, experience, and engagement.
In a word, Diane’s approach to leading and inspiring others is collaborative. In everything she does, she endeavors to leave her stakeholders feeling like their best selves — motivated and excited to engage and energize others. In a cluttered business marketplace of leadership coaches and consultants, Diane brings something refreshing and vital. She is more than a coach, a leadership consultant, and a quality and performance improvement expert; she is a masterful relationship builder who demonstrates, at every turn, the impact of bringing your best self forward in transformative ways to discover and leverage the best in others. Diane lights fires and changes the trajectories of careers and companies. She frees us from what was holding us back and points us — organizationally and individually — at a clear blue sky that is our new magnificent limit.
Diane is frequently called upon by leadership teams across various industries — including healthcare, technology, finance, and professional services — to do the important and deeply personal work of developing leaders, improving quality and performance, leading and implementing organizational change, and transforming workplace cultures. Diane’s programs and approaches hinge upon her passion for hardwiring meaningful organizational change by equipping leaders to embrace her proprietary “E’s of Individual Engagement” — whereby leaders learn to enlighten with purpose, explode with passion, energize with the possibility of a new way, engage the heart, encourage at all levels, experience more fully, excite with enthusiasm, and evolve into what she calls a “hArtful leader.”
While Diane works with professionals in every sector, her programs and impact are legendary in the field of medicine. She developed The hArt of Medicine®, a program designed to engage healthcare professionals in creating therapeutic relationships and improving their communication skills through a unique experiential learning approach. Diane continues to work with some of the nation’s top hospitals and academic medical centers. She also works with and supports The Beryl Institute, facilitating virtual classroom sessions, topic calls, and workshops. Diane is a Certified Patient Experience Professional (CPXP).
Diane has built her coaching and consulting practice upon a rich background, with a diverse history of demonstrated leadership positions across multiple industries, including healthcare, software IT, aerospace and nuclear power. As a professional coach, she holds PCC-level certification from the International Coaching Federation, as well as several certifications in positive psychology. Early in her career, Diane earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics from St. Louis University and leadership certificates from the American Graduate School of International Management.
Diane’s exquisite ability to help individuals and organizations hold up a proverbial mirror to reveal the unique strengths of every single person is more than just a feel-good exercise. “Holding up the mirror” — in organizations of all types and sizes — encourages repeatability of what’s going well ... leveraging individual strengths, consciously, thoughtfully, and intentionally to facilitate positive and productive change.
In addition to the leadership coaching and team development work that Diane conducts for clients, she also assists organizations with employee engagement initiatives, patient/human experience improvement, and more. Diane is a dynamic, energetic speaker who offers keynotes and presentations of all kinds, as well as summits, seminars, and group coaching.
Outside of her professional work, Diane is an avid runner and a glass jewelry artist. She lives in Mesa, Arizona.
Leading hArtfully: The Art of Leading Through Your Heart to Discover the Best in Others is Diane’s first nonfiction business book.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/35vVIJe to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit www.contagiouschange.com.
Contact Info:
Diane M. Rogers
diane@contagiouschange.com
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here