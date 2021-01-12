MDOT to host public hearing on I-375 project in Detroit

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold a virtual outreach event and in-person public hearing regarding the Environmental Assessment (EA) for proposed changes on I-375. The project, located in the city of Detroit, extends from Mack Avenue to Atwater Street and transforms the urban below-grade freeway into a street-level boulevard. The virtual outreach event and public hearing will allow interested parties the opportunity to view potential changes and make formal documented comments.

WHO: Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) staff Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) officials Consultant staff Interested residents and stakeholders

WHEN: Virtual outreach event 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

Register here for virtual event

In-person public hearing 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 The 4-5 p.m. hour is reserved for senior citizens or individuals at high risk for COVID-19. The 5-8 p.m. time frame is by appointment only. All state guidelines for public health and safety will be followed, including wearing a mask, social distancing and not attending if feeling ill. Register in advance online or by calling 517-335-4381 to reserve a time.

WHERE: Former UAW/GM Center for HR 200 Walker St. Detroit, MI 48207

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: The I-375 improvement project is designed to address the deterioration of existing bridges and pavement and a functionally obsolete interchange design with an appropriate solution that considers safety, operations and costs while improving connectivity for all users, makes the corridor walkable and supports future economic development plans for the city. Additional information is available on the project website at www.Michigan.gov/I375study.

MDOT is in the process of taking public comments during a 45-day public comment period ending Friday, Feb. 19.

Public comments can be made using the online comment form

Via US Mail (postmarked no later than Feb 19, 2021): MDOT Attn: Monica Monsma, Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909