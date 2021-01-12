Beyond Meat® Inspires Consumers to Kickstart the New Year With a Better-for-You Breakfast

The company is partnering with popular local restaurants in key cities across the U.S. to offer free delicious, better-for-you breakfasts made with the brand’s signature Beyond Breakfast Sausage®

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, is helping to kick-start the new year with healthier habits for the most important meal of the day. With a variety of delicious and irresistible plant-based breakfast options, Beyond Meat is making it easier than ever for consumers to make small changes to their morning routines that can add up to a meaningful impact on human health and the health of the planet.



To help make better breakfasts a staple in 2021 and celebrate small businesses across the U.S., Beyond Meat is teaming up with popular local restaurants in nine major cities to offer free delicious and better-for-you breakfast options made with Beyond Breakfast Sausage®. Starting January 12, fans can book advanced time slots via Resy1 to pick up their free breakfast at more than 25 different locations across the country on January 14 between 8-11 a.m., local time. Each restaurant will be serving their own unique and customized recipe featuring craveable and savory Beyond Breakfast Sausage in a warm, satisfying meal. Participating restaurants and locations include:

“At Beyond Meat, we know that small changes can have a big impact on both our health and the health of the planet, and we want to inspire people to make those better choices starting with the first and most important meal of the day,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “We’re thrilled to partner with local restaurants to offer consumers our delicious and better-for-you breakfast options, no sacrifice required.”

Beyond Meat provides consumers with convenient ways to enjoy its variety of breakfast products through foodservice partners, local breakfast spots and grocery store shelves nationwide. Not located in one of the cities above? You can still enjoy Beyond Breakfast Sausage at home by visiting your local grocery store to try one of Beyond Meat’s irresistible plant-based breakfast options:

Beyond Breakfast Sausage ® Patties are a quick and convenient plant-based option that goes from frozen to finished in under five minutes. Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties are designed to taste like pork breakfast sausage patties, unlocking even more breakfast choices to power your day. Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties have 50% less total fat and 35% less saturated fat and sodium than a leading brand of pork breakfast sausage patties. Additionally, the patties have no GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, cholesterol, hormones, antibiotics, soy or gluten.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage ® Links are designed to deliver the same taste and texture as traditional pork sausage links but with 40% less sodium and no GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, cholesterol, hormones, antibiotics, soy or gluten. Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links feature a signature blend of savory herbs and spices and are a delicious and satisfying plant-based addition to any breakfast spread.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of September 26, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

