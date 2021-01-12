The Dream of Catching a Triple-Digit Fish on Wheeler Lake

/EIN News/ -- Decatur, Ala., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it is fishing for sport or just for fun, fishing enthusiasts can find world-class lake fishing on Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Ala. The lake offers more than 1,000 miles of shoreline and over 67,000 acres of water surface, and is quickly earning the reputation as one of the best fishing destinations for catfish in the United States, thanks in part to the mammoth-sized creatures that everyday anglers are reeling in.

Wheeler Lake is part of the Tennessee River which flows for more than 650 miles through seven states. The Tennessee River and its impoundments are excellent for targeting catfish, especially blue and channel catfish with 20- to 40-pounders very common and chances at fish into the 100-pound range. While Decatur and the north Alabama area provide year-round opportunity, the late-fall-into-winter bite can be prime for big fish.

Wheeler Lake at one time held the world record for the largest blue catfish. Pulled from the water of Wheeler Lake on July 5, 1996, the mammoth-sized fish weighed in at 111 pounds.

The dream to catch a triple-digit fish has caught the attention of the largest catfish tournament organization in the United States. The Cabela's King Kat Tournament Trail was created to give the growing number of catfish anglers, clubs and organizations an opportunity to shine in the spotlight with the first-ever "Classic" of competitive catfish angling. This format has revolutionized the catfish angling market, allowing local anglers in each region the opportunity to compete in the Super Bowl of Cat Fishing, the Cabela’s King Kat Classic held in the fall each year. Wheeler Lake will host the Cabela's King Kat Tournament Trail June 25-26, 2021. For more information, visit https://www.kingkatusa.com/tournament_trail.cfm.

During a tournament on Wheeler Lake in March 2019, a blue catfish weighing in at 115 pounds was brought to the scales. It was the largest catfish ever caught in a Cabela's King Kat tournament anywhere in the United States. Despite the weight, the team still ended up in second place.

Catfishing is also very family-friendly and something children of all ages can experience. In fact, anglers do not need a boat or extravagant equipment to be successful. Some of the region’s best catfishing is accessible from the bank.

To assist anglers fishing on Wheeler Lake, the TVA Lake Info app is an essential tool for every tackle box. The app gives users the ability to monitor real-time generation and water levels on all TVA reservoirs. The app is available for iPhone and Android users—6.0 and newer. For anglers that are less tech savvy, the same information can be found online by visiting https://www.tva.gov/Environment/Lake-Levels.

For more information on fishing and Wheeler Lake, visit https://www.decaturcvb.org/things-to-do/activities/outdoors/fishing-boating/ or https://www.outdooralabama.com/reservoirs/wheeler-reservoir.

