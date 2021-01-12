Grokker Brings Workplace Wellbeing Insights to NRF 2021 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Lorna Borenstein, founder and CEO of Grokker , the award-winning wellbeing engagement solution WHAT: Will present as part of "Workplace wellness: Managing mental health in an age of uncertainty" during NRF 2021. WHEN: NRF 2021: Retail's Big Show - Chapter One will take place Tuesday, January 12 - Thursday, January 14, 2021. Borenstein's session is scheduled for January 14 at 12:00 p.m. ET. WHERE: The conference will be held virtually. Details and registration are available at https://virtualbigs how.nrf.com .

DETAILS:

Even before 2020, the U.S. faced a mental health crisis, made all the more urgent by the COVID-19 pandemic. Overnight, all sense of normalcy was lost as workplaces, gyms, schools and community centers shuttered, disrupting routines and leaving many without access to the resources they relied on.

During NRF 2021, Lorna Borenstein, founder and CEO of Grokker , will join Stuart Poole of Headspace and business journalist Dave Zielinski to discuss the impact of extended uncertainty on the mental health of today's retail workforce. Borenstein will share what the wellbeing engagement solution is doing to help retail companies - and their employees - navigate these overwhelming times in order to manage the nuances of depression and stress and develop a range of coping mechanisms. Attendees will hear the findings of Grokker Innovation Labs' recent research, The 2021 Working American's State of Stress , including how stress affects employees' mental health and takes away actionable insights to better support their teams.

Borenstein will present as part of "Workplace wellness: Managing mental health in an age of uncertainty" on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at noon ET. The session is available to NRF 2021 attendees with full conference passes and will be simultaneously interpreted in Portuguese. For event information, visit https://virtualbigshow.nrf .com .

