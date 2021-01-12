ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Launches CBD Products, Custom Designed T-Shirts at Dallas Market Center Gift Trade Show

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, TX, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that its has launched its unique CBD products and its T-Shirt Boutique Line at the prestigious Dallas Market Center Gift Trade Show.



ADM Endeavors is exclusively distributing 100 ML CBD roll-ons. ADMQ is unique in bridging the gap between the multi-million-dollar promotional products market, the sector it is in, and the successful CBD market.

The Company’s T-Shirt Boutique Line will make you the talk of the town with amazing new ideas including repeating text, handwritten typography, design that will recall previous times in history, and color outside the line to attract the eye, a great new trend. Visit https://www.fwpromo.com/t-shirt-design-ideas/ to view this incredible line of T-shirts that will wow your friends and neighbors.

Trade show information is available at: https://youtu.be/nAab-4uSmmc

The Dallas Market Center is a global business-to-business trade center connecting retailers and interior designers with top manufacturers of numerous products. Inside its dynamic, five million square foot campus, nearly 200,000 customers from all 50 states and 85 countries annually seek industry trends, business education and new products from exhibitors including the nation’s most comprehensive apparel and accessories markets featuring the latest styles from East Coast and West Coast designers. The marketplace is located in the strongest economic zone in the country. In addition, more than 80% of Dallas Market Center buyers report that they do not shop other market centers.

“We are pleased to have our new and novel products on display at this prestigious location,” said CEO Marc Johnson.

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $3.8 million in 2019. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

Attachment