Gerald Sullivan Elected Chairman of TCN Worldwide Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, is pleased to announce Gerald F. Sullivan, Principal and Managing Broker of PW Commercial/TCN Worldwide in Chicago, has been elected Chairman of the TCN Worldwide Board of Directors. Originally elected to the Board of Directors in 2015, Mr. Sullivan has served as the Vice-Chairman for the past three years.

“We are very pleased to announce Gerald Sullivan as the Chairman of TCN Worldwide’s Board of Directors,” stated Ross Ford. Jerry’s impressive background and stellar reputation within the industry as well as his continued commitment to our organization sets him apart as one of the industry’s most impressive leaders. PW Commercial has been a member of TCN Worldwide for 10 years and we are proud to have someone of Jerry’s caliber help lead TCN Worldwide as our current Chairman. TCN Worldwide is committed to equipping its members with the necessary tools and resources to help them succeed while providing the best real estate solutions for their clients across the globe.”

Mr. Ford added, “I’d like to thank our previous Chairman, Barry Beitler, President of Beitler Commercial Realty Services/TCN Worldwide in Los Angeles who has served on TCN’s Board since 2012 and as Chairman since 2017. Barry has been an outstanding Chairman and he will be missed in that capacity but we look forward to his ongoing participation on our Board of Directors as Chairman Emeritus and in the organization as a longstanding TCN member since 2003.”

Mr. Sullivan began his career in the Corporate Services Group of Baird & Warner and joined Paine Wetzel Commercial Real Estate in 1992. As a consistent Top Producer, Jerry was asked to become a Principal of the firm in 2001. Mr. Sullivan has twice been recognized by his peers, being nominated for the prestigious Industrial Transaction of the Year Award by the Chicago Chapter of NAIOP.

The 2021 TCN Worldwide Board of Directors include:

Gerald Sullivan, Principal and Managing Broker at PW Commercial/TCN Worldwide in Chicago. Mr. Sullivan will serve as Chairman of the Board.

William Sitar Jr., Vice President at Sitar Realty/TCN Worldwide in New Jersey. Mr. Sitar will serve as Vice-Chair.

Timothy Mitchell, Principal at Norris & Stevens, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Portland. Mr. Mitchell will serve as Treasurer.

Ben Azulay, Principal & Executive Managing Director at Bradford Allen Realty/TCN Worldwide in Chicago. Mr. Azulay will serve as Secretary.

Barry Beitler, President of Beitler Commercial Realty Services/TCN Worldwide in Los Angeles. Mr. Beitler will serve as Chairman Emeritus.

Jonathan Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LevRose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide in Phoenix, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

H. Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide in Richardson, TX. Mr. Ford is responsible for the strategic direction of the organization and the implementation of all expansion and networking initiatives.

About TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry.

With over 1500 commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.

Attachment

Claudia Crow TCN Worldwide 9727698701 ccrow@tcnworldwide.com