Award-winning Agency Rebrands as Edge Marketing, Inc.

Company focuses on building a synergistic future and consistency for clients in the legal and accounting industries

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc., a Minneapolis-based public relations and marketing firm serving the needs of businesses and firms in the legal and accounting industries, today announced that it will rebrand its Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing companies into one brand as Edge Marketing, Inc. The change is reflective of the synergy that exists between the legal and accounting markets and will ensure the brand is consistent to better serve clients.



As part of this rebrand, B2B organizations in the legal and accounting industries can expect the same quality of services and expertise from Edge’s seasoned marketing and public relations professionals.

“In our 23 years as a full-service marketing and public relations agency to companies and practitioners in the legal and accounting segments, we have strategically and successfully worked with hundreds of companies and firms to grow their client bases and revenue streams, and in some cases make them highly attractive for mergers and acquisitions,” states Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc. “This rebrand reflects the synergy between the markets we serve and our ability to offer our clients and contacts one consistent brand when working with us. Besides, many of our clients simply call us ‘Edge’ already, so it is a change that just makes sense!”

While the legal and accounting industries remain Edge’s markets of focus, the company has expanded into broader B2B marketing and public relations and expects more growth and expansion in the future.

Edge clients, the media, business partners and other constituents should not notice changes other than a new website URL, email addresses and the replacement of names Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing with Edge Marketing.

The former Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing website URLs will now redirect to www.edgemarketinginc.com. Visit Edge Marketing, Inc.’s new social media pages on LinkedIn and Twitter today.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing delivers marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As a full-service agency, Edge provides strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations promote and sell their products and services to audience segments including but not limited to corporate legal departments, law firms, government entities and legal associations, accounting firms and wealth management and advisory companies. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Edge Marketing, Inc.

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753