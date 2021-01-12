Carahsoft at #61 on Forbes 2020 List of America's Largest Private Companies

Rising 17 Ranks Over Previous Year

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been included on the Forbes 2020 list of America’s Largest Private companies. Carahsoft rose 17 ranks to #61 in its fifth consecutive year on the list, and 2020 marks the company’s second time in the top 100.

The 36th annual ranking of America’s largest private companies, this year’s list features 219 companies with revenue greater than $2 billion in the most recent fiscal year. Carahsoft remains the largest IT software and services company appearing on the list by revenue. In 2019, Carahsoft posted $6.6 billion in revenue, an increase of 23.2%. In addition, Carahsoft is the only technology company headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to be ranked on this year’s list.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s largest private companies by Forbes for the fifth year in a row,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Carahsoft’s growth and success would not be possible without the commitment and support of our solution providers, reseller partners and system integrators. Our team remains committed to driving value and providing industry leading technology to our government customers.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2020, the company continued its growth and expanded its team to now include more than 1,800 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

