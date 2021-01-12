The Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market Involves Green Solutions In Roofs, Windows, And Even Concrete As Major Trends In The Market

Segments covered: By Automation Type – Intelligent Security System, Building Energy Management System, Infrastructure Management System, Network Management System; By Application – Government, Airports, Hospitals, Institutes Manufacturing & Industrial facilities, Others

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



According to The Business Research Company’s smart buildings market research report, living roofs or green roofs are increasingly being implemented in the commercial smart building market. While smart building infrastructure helps owners, operators and facility managers improve asset reliability and performance, which reduces energy use, it also optimizes use of space and minimizes the environmental impact of buildings.

A green roof is a roof of a building that is covered with vegetation and soil, or a growing medium, planted over a waterproofing membrane. Green roofs last longer when compared to conventional roofs; they also reduce energy costs with natural insulation, lower the temperature (heat and cold) by absorbing and trapping them, and reduces storm water runoff, filters pollutants and carbon dioxide out of the air and increase wildlife habitat in built-up areas. In a few cities in the USA such as San Francisco, it is mandatory to incorporate a 15% to 30% of the roof space to incorporate solar, green roofs, or a blend of both.

A green version of windows is low-emittance windows, which are coated with metallic oxide to block the sun’s harsh rays during summer and keep the heat inside in the winter. More than serving the conventional function of windows, low-emittance windows significantly bring down the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) costs. A more advanced version of this, which is yet to be available commercially, is smart glass, also known as electro-chromic glass. Using a small amount of electricity, the smart glass charges ions to control the amount of light it reflects. In effect, this glass tints during the sun’s peak hours and returns to transparent at night. The other green architecture glasses include insulated (doubled and triple glazed glass), gas filled glazing, heat- absorbing tinted glass, low emissivity coatings, and spectrally selective glass.

For instance, in 2019, Gauzy, an Israel based material science company, launched its second production facility in Germany to produce smart window technology for automotive and architectural applications. The production facility was set up to manufacture an SPD-Smart light control film to allow users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically.



The Business Research Company ’s report titled Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change covers major smart buildings companies, smart buildings market share by company, smart buildings manufacturers, smart buildings infrastructure market size, and smart buildings market forecasts. The report also covers the global smart buildings market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3214&type=smp

The global smart buildings market size reached a value of nearly $36.42 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $36.42 billion in 2020 to $59.30 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2025 and reach $87.25 billion in 2030.

Another trend in the smart buildings industry is the use of green concrete, an environmentally friendly concrete. It improves the three pillars of sustainability – environmental, economic, and social impacts. A concrete is certified ‘green’ when it follows reduce, reuse and recycle techniques or any two processes in the concrete technology. The three major objectives behind the green concept in concrete is to reduce greenhouse gas emission; to reduce the use of natural resources such as limestone, shale, clay, natural river sand, natural rocks; and the use of waste materials in concrete that results in the air, land and water pollution.

Smart buildings builders are adopting green concrete as they are cost effective, long lasting, eco-friendly and offers sustainable habitat. For example, green concrete can reduce electricity bill as they provide thermal comfort in the premises. A layer of customized concrete is applied over the top layer of the roof slab which helps building cool in summer and warm in winters. Due to this mechanism, energy consumption is reduced and makes a smart building an energy efficient building. For instance, in 2020, LafargeHolcim, a Switzerland based manufacturer of building materials launched the green concrete ECOPact in the USA. Thus, the industry is implementing several eco-friendly trends in order to face climate change and other challenges in today’s world.



Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Smart Apartments Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

Industrial Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2020

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





Contact Information The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info