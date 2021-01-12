SVI Appoints Former SoftBank Robotics Executive, Steve Carlin, and Retired U.S. Army LTG Ken Tovo to New Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StereoVision Imaging, Inc. (SVI), a leader in facial/object recognition and remote sensing technology, has appointed former SoftBank Robotics America senior executive, Steve Carlin, and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ken E. Tovo to its new advisory board.



“Steve and Ken bring to our advisory board decades of proven leadership experience and an extensive record of executing successful go-to-market strategies for numerous organizations,” said Gregory Steinthal, president and chairman of SVI. “Steve’s product development expertise and Ken’s high-ranking military background are both highly synergistic to our mission. They will provide us valuable insight and guidance as we look to expand our military vertical and enter the global commercial market.”

Steve Carlin

Carlin is a Fortune 500 executive noted for his expertise in marketing and business development, including his ability to organize diverse teams across different departments to address new market opportunities.

He founded and serves as CEO of Kebek Ventures, a consulting firm for strategic marketing planning, brand development, and go-to-market strategies. Carlin also currently serves as venture partner and executive in residence at TransLink Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Palo Alto with $600 million under management.

He previously served as president and chief strategy officer at SoftBank Robotics America, a global leader in robotics, where he was responsible for the company’s global strategy and driving business development, sales and marketing.

Prior to SoftBank, Carlin was the global head of strategy at Facebook, where he was responsible for developing holistic sales, marketing and business development strategies for the company’s $3 billion gaming business.

Before Facebook, he served as the senior director of marketing and insights at Ubisoft, the world’s third largest video game publisher. He was responsible for developing brand strategies, including path-to-purchase marketing for the company’s eCommerce and traditional retailers. Earlier, he served in multiple roles in sales, marketing and strategy for Energizer and Procter & Gamble.

Carlin received his B.A. in Geology from the Miami University and MBA with honors in marketing and international business from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

“I’m excited to join the experienced team at SVI at this critical stage in the company’s development where it is pivoting from government to commercial products and sales,” said Carlin. “SVI possesses a highly advanced biometric and object recognition technology with a broad range of applications ripe for commercial exploitation across multiple industries. SVI has emerged at the forefront of bringing new and enhanced capabilities to these applications.”

Lieutenant General Ken Tovo, U.S. Army, Ret.

LTG (Ret) Tovo brings more than 38 years of military and corporate organizational leadership experience to SVI. He is currently president and CEO of DOL Enterprises, which advises defense-related companies on strategic planning, risk management, and organizational effectiveness.

He also serves on the board of several defense companies and is the chairman of the Green Beret Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting past and present members of the U.S. Army Special Forces and their families.

Tovo served in the U.S. Army for 35 years, rising to the three-star rank of Lieutenant General. As the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, he was responsible for the 34,000 members of the command which were stationed in 17 military installations across the U.S., Asia and Europe.

He also previously served as Deputy Commander, U.S. Southern Command; Commander, Special Operations Command Central; Deputy Commanding General, Special Operations Command Europe; Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Special Operations Command; and Commanding General, Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan and NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan.

Tovo was a distinguished graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. He also holds a Master of Science in Advanced Military Studies and a Master of Science in Strategic Studies.

“Like Steve, I’m excited to join SVI’s advisory board at this important stage in its growth and commercial development,” commented LTG (Ret) Tovo. “SVI’s advanced 3D facial recognition technology incorporated into a portable binocular system has been a game-changer for U.S. military surveillance, security, and for the warfighter in the field. Having proven its superior capabilities for biometric and object recognition, I see many commercial businesses and other federal, state and local agencies realizing similar benefits as they adopt SVI technology.”

About StereoVision Imaging

StereoVision Imaging, Inc. (SVI) is an emerging world leader in facial/object recognition and remote sensing technology for several markets and industries, from military reconnaissance and physical security to autonomous driving, robotics, mobile devices and more. For these applications, SVI develops and manufactures proprietary long range facial recognition solutions and highly advanced 2D and 3D/4D FMCW LiDAR technology (four-dimensional frequency-modulated continuous wave light detection and ranging). The result of more than $100 million invested in R&D over the last 10 years, SVI’s Mil-Spec, field-proven and uniquely capable technology is protected by more than 100 patents and patents pending worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.stereovisioninc.com.

The SVI Advantage

The main advantages of SVI’s dual chirp FMCW 4D LiDAR over other types of LiDAR is its ability to instantly determine at exceptionally long ranges all four key dimensions of an object: length, width, depth and velocity. Unique to SVI technology is its ability to acquire velocity or motion information instantaneously at 40x the distance compared to traditional systems, while still being eye safe.

SVI FMCW 4D LiDAR also works in real world situations regardless of a subject’s movement, pose, expression, lighting conditions or occlusions, such as beards or sunglasses, or through a vehicle windshield. The technology can measure velocity down to millimeters per second, allowing the remote detection of heart and breathing rate and speech (U.S. patent no. 9,872,639), as well as eye movement (U.S. patent no. 10,791,925), which can provide indications of alertness, psychological condition, or intent. The technology is also ideal for any application requiring highly accurate, sub-millimeter measurement of the size, distance and movement of any object, such as required for industrial metrology. To learn more, visit www.stereovisioninc.com.

