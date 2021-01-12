Built In Honors Sift in Its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

Sift Earns Multiple Placements on Built In’s San Francisco and Seattle Listings

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built In today announced that Si ft , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, was honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Sift earned a place on lists for San Francisco’s Best Places to Work, San Francisco’s Best Midsize Companies to Work For, and Seattle’s Best Midsize Companies to Work For. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally, and in the eight largest tech markets.



Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year’s program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

"Despite the challenges of the last year, Sift has maintained our focus on supporting our employees so they can do what they do best–supporting our customers,” said Liz Kosinski, VP of People Operations at Sift. “We’re proud to be recognized among so many other wonderful companies, and we remain committed to hearing the diverse perspectives of our team to curate a welcoming and rewarding environment for Sifties around the world.”

Tech professionals rely on Built In’s Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions, and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 35 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Twitter, Airbnb, and Wayfair rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits, and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Best Places to Work: Methodology

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits, and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals’ needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies’ commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company’s score in each of these categories.

Media Contact

Victor White

Director of Corporate Communications, Sift

vwhite@siftscience.com