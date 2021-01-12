Sodexo: Ordinary Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of January 12, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Paris, January 12, 2021 – In the context of the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in order to protect all shareholders, guests and organizers, the Sodexo Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Ordinary form and chaired by Sophie Bellon, behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

Quorum was established at 83.8%, and 1943 shareholders were represented or voted by correspondence.

All the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors were adopted, notably:

The renewal of Director mandates for 3-years each of Sophie Bellon, Nathalie Bellon-Szabo and Françoise Brougher. With the full confidence of the Board of Directors, Sophie Bellon is reappointed as Chairwoman of the Board;

The nomination of Federico J. González Tejera as Director for a 3-year mandate;

The approval of the compensation paid or awarded for Fiscal 2020 to Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer, and Directors; and

The approval of the compensation policy for Fiscal 2021 for Directors, the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer.

During the meeting, Sophie Bellon, on behalf of the Board, warmly thanked Soumitra Dutta who expressed his desire not to stand for reelection as a Director, a role he had held since 2015, and in which he greatly contributed to the discussions of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee.

The Sodexo Board still comprises 12 Directors including two employee representatives. Seven Directors are considered independent. The Board continues to be gender balanced with seven female Directors and five male Directors and with representation from four different nationalities (including employee representatives).

To protect the balance sheet given the severity of the Covid-19 downturn in activity, and the uncertainty as to the timing of recovery, and in solidarity with the teams, the Board had decided not to propose a dividend for Fiscal 2020 even if the Underlying net profit was positive.

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was broadcast live and is available in French and in English on www.sodexo.com .

Although the Shareholders’ Meeting was held behind closed doors, shareholders were invited to actively participate by asking questions before and during this event.

The detailed results of the votes will be available on Sodexo’s website in the section “Finance – Shareholders – Shareholders’ meeting”.

